Farizon Hits 600,000 Production Milestone, Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Homtruck Rollout

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Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group

Aug 13, 2026, 02:33 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group hosted its 10‑year‑anniversary roll‑off ceremony at its Ma'anshan manufacturing plant, with on‑site employees on hand to witness the landmark 600,000th unit — a Homtruck heavy truck calibrated to satisfy EU regulations and local fleet‑operation demands — come off the assembly line. The milestone cements Farizon as the world's‑first new energy commercial vehicle manufacturer to reach this cumulative production mark.

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The 600,000‑Unit Rollout Ceremony
The 600,000‑Unit Rollout Ceremony

As Farizon's flagship electric long‑haul tractor, the Homtruck packs the brand's most advanced core‑system technology engineered for European logistics operations. Fitted with a 600‑kWh battery pack that delivers a 500‑kilometer driving range, dual fast‑charging ports and a 1.5‑million‑kilometer B10 service life, the truck improves operational efficiency, running‑cost performance and safety. It creates new industry standards for energy consumption and will help speed heavy truck electrification across Europe. Tailored for European market demands, the Homtruck is coming soon to Europe.

Representing ten years of solid industrial growth, the 600,000‑unit milestone strengthens Farizon's global competitive edge. Going forward, the brand will keep driving worldwide commercial vehicle electrification via upgraded technology and full‑scale localized customer support.

SOURCE Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group

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