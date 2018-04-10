Farm & Home Supply Chooses RepairStorm SaaS Platform for Improved Service Center Operations

QUINCY, Ill., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm & Home Supply has deployed a new repair tracking software to offer its customers a superior service center experience and streamline its power equipment repair operations. The company will be able to speed check-in and reduce turnaround times for customers who rely on the in-store service centers for lawn mower engine tuning, chainsaw sharpening, or weed eater repairs. The company continuously improves employee training and operating systems to maintain its high customer service levels.

Farm & Home Supply management ran a 3 month pilot program in the Quincy, Illinois store to first make sure everything was configured properly with the company's other systems and processes. Then they trained all of the service center support staff and rolled it out across all locations. All 12 stores can now use RepairStorm to keep track of any of their customer service orders. Donnie Blair, Power Equipment Manager, said, "We are investing in a system that provides the most return to both our customers and our bottom line. RepairStorm will help our mechanics be more efficient which gives our customers a better repair experience. It also eliminates the chances for mistakes and errors of the previous paper ticket process."

The cloud-based RepairStorm software allows any employee visibility into the location and status of a repair ticket. The system automatically notifies the customer by text or email when the order is complete but also offers the option of a phone call if that is the customer's preference. "We offer a superior experience because we genuinely care about our customers. Investing in the latest technologies like RepairStorm ensures our customers are happy and just makes good business sense for us," according to Adam Bowles, President, Farm & Home Supply.

About Farm & Home Supply

Farm & Home Supply was founded as a single store back in 1960, then known as Quincy Farm Supply. Since those humble beginnings we have expanded operations to include twelve physical stores across three states and an e-commerce website in 2015. We are part of the Mid-States Distributing Company, a buying group of independently owned and operated farm and ranch retailers located throughout the US and Canada. Membership in the group allows smaller retailers to carry a broad range of high-end products such as STIHL and compete with big box stores.

About RepairStorm

RepairStorm is an integrated software product suite from OrderStorm Ecommerce, Inc., that dramatically improves service center operations at independent and co-op hardware stores. OrderStorm Ecommerce, Inc., based in Littleton, Colorado, supplies a unified commerce platform designed to serve the needs of small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) who must provide differentiated service offerings; localized/specialized knowledge; immediacy, proximity, and responsiveness; and differentiated inventory in order to survive in today's global commerce environment.

