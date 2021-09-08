Farm Aid 2021 To Air On Circle Network, SiriusXM And FarmAid.org

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid announced today that its music, food and farm festival will be broadcast live on Circle Network, SiriusXM and FarmAid.org. The program will include music from the day and videos that tell the stories of New England farmers. Farm Aid 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, at Xfinity Theatre in Harford, Connecticut.

"Connecticut has embraced Farm Aid again, and we are thrilled to return to live music, especially after such a difficult year. We're grateful for the opportunity to gather with people across the Northeast who value the power of music, appreciate delicious family farm food and — most of all — support family farmers," said Carolyn Mugar, executive director of Farm Aid. "We are excited to partner with Circle this year to bring the Farm Aid festival to television for those not able to join us in person."

Farm Aid 2021 will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price, as well as Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Bettye LaVette, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Ian Mellencamp and Wisdom Indian Dancers.

Circle Network will begin livestreaming Farm Aid 2021 at 2 p.m. ET across Circle All Access platforms, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, with the live, on-air broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET. To find Circle in your area, visit www.circleallaccess.com/watch-circle. The Farm Aid 2021 webcast at www.farmaid.org will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

"Circle is proud to begin a strong partnership with Farm Aid in support of their invaluable efforts to benefit and uplift America's vital farming community," said Circle's SVP of Content Evan Haiman. "We are excited to have the opportunity to share this amazing musical event with our audience, bringing them the unforgettable performances that only Farm Aid can provide."

Beginning at 12 p.m. ET, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to Farm Aid 2021 live on SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse (channel 59) and Dave Matthews Band Radio (channel 30) via SiriusXM radios and on the SXM App. The live coverage will also include backstage interviews with artists, stories from family farmers and more, hosted by SiriusXM's Dallas Wayne. All coverage will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the annual Farm Aid festival and the organization's year-round work since 1985 to strengthen family farm agriculture.

As of August 17, all attendees of Farm Aid 2021 will be required to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours prior to entering Xfinity Theatre upon their arrival at the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring either their original vaccination card, a paper copy of the vaccination card or a printed copy of the negative test results to streamline the verification process at the gate. For those areas of the venue that are indoors, please note that the City of Hartford currently mandates that masks must be worn indoors. Farm Aid is encouraging mask wearing in outdoor areas as well. Farm Aid will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and will update protocols as warranted leading up to September 25. For more information, visit www.farmaid.org/festival/covid-safety-at-farm-aid.

Tickets for Farm Aid 2021 are available for purchase at LiveNation.com. Prices range from $65 to $305.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $60 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

