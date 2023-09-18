Farm Aid 2023: What to Expect

All-day music and food festival highlights Indiana farms, businesses and organizations

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid 2023, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at Ruoff Music Center, will showcase an all-star lineup of musical artists — all donating their performances in support of family farmers and good food. Farm Aid is proud to work with many Indiana farmers and businesses to bring local flavor and experiences to the event.

Farm Aid 2023 will take place in Noblesville, Indiana on September 23 (PRNewsfoto/Farm Aid)

"We're energized by the number of Indiana communities that are working together to expand local food systems and farmers making transitions to regenerative farming practices. We're honored to be able to incorporate their work across the festival," said Farm Aid's Executive Director Carolyn Mugar. "From farmers on our many stages and enticing food from local farms to interactive experiences about farming, soil and water in our HOMEGROWN Village, the Farm Aid 2023 festival experience will demonstrate how farmers and eaters are working together for the health of our planet."

Information about the Farm Aid 2023 festival:

HOMEGROWN Village ( Noon to 5 p.m. ) will engage festivalgoers in hands-on activities about climate, soil, water, energy, food and farming. Festivalgoers can hear farmers and artists discuss pressing issues and share inspiring stories on the FarmYard Stage. In the HOMEGROWN Skills Tent, attendees can participate in demonstrations to learn agrarian skills and celebrate the culture of agriculture.





Additional Farm Aid 2023 details for festivalgoers and fans tuning in at home:

Farm Aid 2023 will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson , Neil Young , John Mellencamp , Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds ), and Margo Price , as well as The Jim Irsay Band featuring Ann Wilson of Heart, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson , Allison Russell , The String Cheese Incident, Particle Kid, Clayton Anderson , The Black Opry featuring Lori Rayne , Tylar Bryant and Kyshona, Native Pride Productions, and the Wisdom Indian Dancers.





Festivalgoers can access the entire Farm Aid experience through the official Farm Aid 2023 mobile app, available now for iPhone and Android devices. Fans will be able to use the app to get details about the HOMEGROWN Concessions® menu; learn the stories of local farmers; and make a personalized schedule of music, workshops and artist briefings for the day.

A limited number of VIP Experience tickets remain available at farmaid.org/viptickets. These include access to the best reserved seats as well as the VIP lounge with private seating areas, restrooms, merchandise booth, chef pop-ups and delicious family farm-sourced food and snacks served throughout the day.

Farm Aid's annual online memorabilia auction launches the day of the festival. Collectors and fans will have a chance to bid on rare and unique items, including guitars from Gibson and Epiphone, posters, books, albums and other memorabilia signed by artists at Farm Aid 2023. The auction will go live at farmaid.org/auction on Saturday, September 23, and close on Friday, October 6. All proceeds from the sale of items support Farm Aid's mission to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America.

Sponsors of Farm Aid 2023 include Hard Truth Distilling Company, Patagonia Workwear, Spindrift, Frontier Co-Op and Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2023 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $70 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

