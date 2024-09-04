Farm Aid 2024 to Air on SiriusXM and FarmAid.org

Farm Aid Board Artist Margo Price Joins Line-Up

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid announced today that its music, food and farm festival will be broadcast live on SiriusXM and streamed on FarmAid.org.

SiriusXM and FarmAid.org will feature music from the festival, as well as stories of New York farmers. Farm Aid 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, at Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York.

"Farm Aid welcomes the passionate and generous audience that joins us from home each year," said Carolyn Mugar, executive director of Farm Aid. "We're grateful for the continued support of SiriusXM and for the ability to share the music from the Farm Aid stage and farmer stories with family farm supporters and music lovers everywhere."

Farm Aid board member Margo Price also announced that she will join the stellar Farm Aid 2024 line-up, which includes fellow board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), as well as Mavis Staples, Lukas Nelson with The Travelin' McCourys, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis, Jesse Welles, Kontiwennenha:Wi and the Wisdom Indian Dancers.

Beginning at 12 p.m. ET, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to the full Farm Aid 2024 festival on SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse (channel 61) and Dave Matthews Band Radio (channel 30) via SiriusXM radio and on the SXM app. The live coverage also will include backstage interviews with artists and family farmers, hosted by SiriusXM's Dallas Wayne and Ari Fink. All coverage will feature a behind-the-scenes look at Farm Aid 2024 and the organization's year-round work to strengthen family farm agriculture. This marks the 15th year that SiriusXM has carried the show on satellite radio.

Farm Aid will livestream the full festival from the stage beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET with the Farm Aid press event at FarmAid.org and on Farm Aid's YouTube channel. The press event, featuring Farm Aid artists and farmers from across New York, offers fans at home a special opportunity to experience a dynamic conversation between farmers and artists.

Farm Aid is partnering with digital fundraising platform Fandiem to inspire fans to give back for a chance to win the "Ultimate VIP Experience Trip." Fans can donate to win online at Fandiem.com/farmaid for a chance at an all-expenses-paid trip to Farm Aid 2024, including two VIP Experience tickets with access to the VIP Experience club and more.

A very limited number of VIP Experience seats remain available and may be purchased online at farmaid.org/vip.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on X (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2024 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised nearly $80 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

**Editors, Producers and Photographers Note: Advance credentials are required for all media to attend Farm Aid 2024. Please visit farmaid.org/media by Monday, Sept. 9, to learn about these requirements and apply.

Media can download official Farm Aid photos and videos at farmaid.org/media .

CONTACT:

Camille Jewell

202-248-5460

[email protected]

SOURCE Farm Aid