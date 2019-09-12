Farm Aid and Legends Extend Partnership to Serve HOMEGROWN Concessions® at Farm Aid 2019

EAST TROY, Wis., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid partners with Legends Hospitality for the fifth consecutive year to offer festivalgoers sustainably produced family farm food at Farm Aid 2019 on Saturday, September 21, at Alpine Valley Music Theatre. HOMEGROWN Concessions® is Farm Aid's trademarked foodservice brand. Farm Aid's Culinary Director Sonya Dagovitz works closely with Legends to locate and approve all food sourcing and to secure additional food vendors for the annual Farm Aid festival.

"Farm Aid and Legends Hospitality together will present the biggest family farm restaurant in the country for one day at Farm Aid 2019, serving 30,000 festivalgoers extraordinary food," said Farm Aid Associate Director Glenda Yoder. "This HOMEGROWN menu demonstrates the deepest values of a healthy food and farm system, where farmers are paid fairly for the good food they grow and raise in ways that are good for our soil and water."

Farm Aid's HOMEGROWN Concessions® criteria, which require that all food ingredients are sustainably produced by family farmers with a fair price paid to farmers, has given Legends' Executive Chef Tom Shields and Central Regional Chef Felipe Tirado the opportunity to carefully craft unique festival menus for Farm Aid 2019.

"As we approach the fifth consecutive year partnering with Farm Aid and HOMEGROWN Concessions®, Legends is privileged to collaborate and deliver this unique culinary experience alongside Farm Aid's leadership team," said Bill Wilson, vice president of Legends Hospitality. "Each year, it's been our goal to work with local purveyors as we develop a distinct menu for the region, and I'm confident this year will be no different. Our entire culinary team has embraced the staples of the Midwest — specifically Wisconsin — and we're excited to showcase the food and beverage to all fans."

HOMEGROWN Concessions® offerings from Legends will include:

Blue Corn Farm organic chips with Legends' own housemade cheese sauce and fresh salsa

Local, fresh and organic burgers

Poutine with Legends' own housemade gravy from Milk & Honey Farmstead beef stock

Wisconsin cheeses served on burgers and in a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches, including one with roast duck and organic kimchi

Fish and chips featuring Lake Superior walleye

Pickled eggs from Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs

Among the vegetarian options are locally sourced roasted Brussels sprouts with hummus; a grains, beans and greens bowl; and a marinated roasted beet sandwich.

Locally sourced items for festivalgoers come from farms and farmer cooperatives including Hidden Valley Mushroom Farm, Fifth Season Cooperative, Meadowlark Organics, Wisconsin Grass-fed Beef Cooperative and Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative.

Farm Aid's HOMEGROWN Youthmarket, staffed by young people from FFA, The Grange, Teens Grow Greens and Neu-Life, will sell local apples and pears, cider and their own baked goods. Additional vendors include Patchwork Family Farms, a Missouri farmer cooperative, selling their pork chops; Corndog, Inc. with their signature jalapeno corn dogs; and community vendors including Underground Meats with a heritage pork pepperoni snack stick; Wild Bearies with an indigenous three sisters soup; Wisconsin Style Barbeque with pulled pork and brisket; Taco Stand by Enos Farms Kitchen with beef and sunflower seed tacos; Funky Fresh Spring Rolls with chicken and fresh Milwaukee Farmers Market ingredients; Better Together Mobile Café with milkshakes; and Roast Coffee serving coffee drinks.

A HOMEGROWN Concessions® menu will be developed to showcase the sources and qualities of the ingredients in all the food offerings. All food at Farm Aid 2019 will be served on compostable serviceware for the first time at Alpine Valley Music Theatre. Compost Crusaders will haul serviceware and food scraps to create compost that will sustain soil and future crops.

Farm Aid 2019 will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, as well as Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Yola, Particle Kid, Ian Mellencamp, Wisdom Indian Dancers and Ho-Chunk Thundercloud Singers.

The HOMEGROWN Village will celebrate the culture of agriculture with hands-on activities that engage festivalgoers in the ways family farmers enrich our soil, protect our water and grow our economy.

Sponsors of Farm Aid 2019 include Farmer Focus, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, New Glarus Brewing and Cheese City Beer, whose products will be represented in sales.

AXS TV will broadcast Farm Aid 2019 beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT. To find AXS TV in your area, visit www.axs.tv. The Farm Aid 2019 webcast presented by Farmer Focus at www.farmaid.org will begin at 2 p.m. CT. Beginning at 12 p.m. CT, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to Farm Aid 2019 live on SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse (channel 59) via SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen with the SiriusXM mobile app. The live coverage also will include backstage interviews with artists, local family farmers and more, hosted by SiriusXM's Dallas Wayne.

Download the official Farm Aid 2019 mobile app at www.farmaid.org/app. For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2019 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

About Legends: Founded in 2008, Legends is a holistic experiential services agency with more than 1,500 full-time and 30,000 seasonal team members globally. Legends has three core divisions operating worldwide: Global Planning, Global Sales and Hospitality, offering clients and partners a 360-degree platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit Legends.net and follow Legends at Facebook.com/TheLegendsWay, Twitter and Instagram: @thelegendsway.

About Farm Aid: Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 30 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised $57 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

