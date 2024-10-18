Farm Aid Congratulates Dave Matthews Band on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

2024 Inductee Inspires America with Music and Activism

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Matthews Band, including lead vocalist/guitarist and Farm Aid board member Dave Matthews, has been selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year at the 39th annual ceremony in Cleveland.

"Farm Aid and family farmers are fortunate to have the clear-eyed vision and strong voice of Dave Matthews, who uses his platform to spotlight people and the concerns that need our collective attention," said Carolyn Mugar, Farm Aid executive director. "The Dave Matthews Band blends music with purpose, creating songs that aptly reflect social issues and inspire a better future while inviting listeners to get involved."

Dave Matthews Band (also known as DMB) is an American rock band formed in Charlottesville, Va., in 1991. The band includes Matthews, along with members Stefan Lessard, Carter Beauford, Rashawn Ross, Jeff Coffin, Tim Reynolds and Buddy Strong.

Beyond their legendary music career, DMB has been a strong advocate for the environment and sustainability practices in the United States. The band is committed to sustainable touring, partnering with Live Nation to minimize the footprint of their concerts with the goal of diverting at least 90 percent of fan-generated waste from landfills. Together with The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees program — a global forest restoration effort aiming to plant a billion trees across the planet — the band also has helped to plant a million trees a year since 2020, totaling almost 4 million trees.

The band and its members prioritize philanthropy, collectively establishing the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band in 1999 to support charitable programs in the Charlottesville area and beyond by raising over $65 million and funding more than 2,500 grants. Dave Matthews joined Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young on Farm Aid's Board of Directors in 2001 to stand with family farmers, who represent solutions to some of the biggest challenges we face, including climate change. Now joined by Margo Price, the board has produced a 39-year record as the longest-running music and food festival with a mission.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For nearly 40 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $80 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

