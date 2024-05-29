Farm Aid Names Slow Food USA's Anna Mulè as Business and Marketing Director

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid welcomes Anna Mulè as the organization's business and marketing director, a newly developed role at the organization that advances Farm Aid's mission through maximizing brand impact and earned revenue through partnerships, experiential marketing, food and culture programming and festival production.

Mulè joins Farm Aid after eight years at Slow Food USA, where she began as the director of communications and campaigns before becoming executive director in 2019. In these roles, she amplified the voices of the network, introduced national campaigns that promote biodiversity and sustainable agriculture, and developed partnerships with chefs, leaders, companies and communities around the world.

"Since 1985, Farm Aid has worked at the intersection of music, food and social change. We know that a family-farm centered agriculture system is the only way forward for our country and we invite festivalgoers to experience it first-hand at our festival," said Executive Director Carolyn Mugar. "Through her work at Slow Food USA, Anna understands the important role of eaters to change the food system with collective action, building relationships and celebrating farmers."

Mulè was first introduced to food and agriculture issues as a child in rural upstate New York, where her family raised turkeys and made their own sausage. She has a master's degree in ethnomusicology and journalism from Indiana University, taught multimedia storytelling at Wagner College, and was part of the team that launched Slow Food Nations, a major national food festival dedicated to good, clean and fair food for all. Mulè has lived in Vietnam, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, and has built a strong national and international food network. Currently, she lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband and two sons.

"I'm thrilled to join the Farm Aid team and bring together music, food and farming in such a dynamic movement," said Mulè. "I believe that when people come together with an aligned vision for justice, and are invited to delicious experiences that build relationships, we can create a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture."

In this role, Mulè will advance Farm Aid's mission by expanding HOMEGROWN®, Farm Aid's invitation to eaters to embrace the culture of agriculture with agrarian experiences, and to celebrate farmers and good food with music and community building. Mulè will lead the production of merchandise, sustainability, HOMEGROWN Village and HOMEGROWN Youthmarket, and sponsor and brand partnerships for the Farm Aid festival. She will lead HOMEGROWN Concessions® as it expands beyond the Farm Aid festival into the music business, creating opportunities to support more farmers and local economies and to promote healthy soils and cleaner water with ecological on-farm production practices.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $78 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

