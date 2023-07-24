Farm Animals Call on the Nation to Rally for the 2023 Goat Games, Hosted by Catskill Animal Sanctuary, Aug. 8 – 13

New York Farm Animal Sanctuary Hosts 4th Annual Competition to Raise Critical Funds to Support Farm Animals Living at 17 Sanctuaries Across the U.S.

SAUGERTIES, N.Y., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catskill Animal Sanctuary (CAS) , one of the world's leading sanctuaries for farmed animals, will host the 4th Annual Goat Games, a nationwide, hybrid fundraising competition happening August 8 – 13 that will highlight the lifesaving work of 17 animal sanctuaries from around the nation and raise urgently needed funds. The Goat Games, sponsored in part by the ASPCA and Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, not only celebrates the spirit of friendly competition, but also serves as a reminder of the role animal sanctuaries play in providing a safe haven for animals in desperate need and creating a kinder world for all beings.

As the goats and other farm animals watch as spectators from the sidelines, humans will rally family and friends to support the sanctuary team of their choice, either by donating directly or by creating social media fundraisers through platforms like Instagram and Facebook (as one would do for a birthday fundraiser). Goat Games is designed to make it easy for animal lovers literally anywhere in the world to donate in support of billions of animals exploited for meat and dairy products. All 17 sanctuaries will participate in the six-day virtual campaign to see who will be the Greatest Of All Time or "G.O.A.T.", a title earned by raising the most money. All donated funds will support the operational needs of each sanctuary, including food, shelter, and medical needs. The collective fundraising goal is $250,000.

"As donations across the country have seen a significant drop and the costs of resources, like hay and grain, rise precipitously, increased donor support is of the utmost importance," said Kathy Stevens, Founder and Executive Director of Catskill Animal Sanctuary. "Sanctuaries not only offer refuge, medical care, and a chance at a fulfilling life to animals in need: many also offer programs that connect the dots between our food choices and many of the most urgent health and environmental challenges we face, including and especially climate change. After a three-year hiatus from on-site events, we're excited to have a little fun again and bring together sanctuaries from all corners of the country for the 4th Annual Goat Games."

The participating sanctuaries in the 2023 Goat Games include:

To participate in Goat Games, please visit thegoatgames.org .

About Catskill Animal Sanctuary

Founded in 2001, Catskill Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit, 150-acre refuge in New York's Hudson Valley. It is home to eleven species of rescued farmed animals with hundreds of residents at any given time. In addition to providing rescue, rehabilitation, and lifelong sanctuary, CAS offers virtual and onsite educational programs that advocate veganism as the very best way to end animal suffering, improve human health, and heal an ailing planet.

For more information, call (845) 336-8447 or go to www.casanctuary.org .

