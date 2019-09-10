Farm Bureau Financial Services Acquires $160 Million and Four New Wealth Management Advisors Amid Continued Growth

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Farm Bureau Financial Services is pleased to announce Drew Wilson, Grover Musser, Jimmy Boese and Scott Pilchard, have joined the company as Wealth Management Advisors. The group collectively brings more than $160 million in assets under management (AUM) and a combined 90 years of experience in the financial industry.

"We're in a period of significant growth at Farm Bureau Financial Services and with the addition of these veteran professionals, we're on track to reach our goal of adding 150 financial advisors by 2021 so we can better deliver on our promise of protecting the livelihoods and futures of our 540,000 existing client/members," said Mat Gleason, Head of the Wealth Management division. "Our agents and their client/members are going to benefit immensely from the collective knowledge and expertise this group brings to the wealth management advisor team we are assembling."

Drew Wilson is a Wealth Management Advisor in Augusta, Kansas with over 24 years of experience in the financial industry at companies including LPL Financial and Princor Financial Services. As a Wealth Management Advisor, Wilson will help Farm Bureau client/members achieve their short- and long-term goals by providing financial planning, advisory services, and investment solutions to families, individuals and businesses using Farm Bureau's Your Future Advantage™ process to guide client/members with highly customized plans.

Grover Musser is a Wealth Management Advisor in Overland Park, Kansas with over 28 years of experience working in the financial industry. Prior to joining Farm Bureau Financial Services, Grover spent time at A.G. Edwards and Sons, Inc., Merrill Lynch and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. Grover currently holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP) designation focusing on retirement planning, investment strategies, and wealth transfer.

Jimmy Boese is a Wealth Management Advisor in Omaha, Nebraska with over 11 years of experience working in the financial industry at companies including Pacific Life and Bank of the West. Jimmy has earned a Masters Degree in Finance, and holds the Certified Retirement Counselor (CRC) designation. He is currently studying to take the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP) exam in March 2020 and focuses on retirement planning, investment strategies, and wealth transfer.

Scott Pilchard is a Wealth Management Advisor in Scottsdale, Arizona with over 27 years of experience working in the financial industry including roles at Manning & Napier Advisors and 401k Advisors Arizona. Scott has achieved his Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designation and has built his career out of simplifying the complex for his clients.

Wealth Management Advisors at Farm Bureau Financial Services have the freedom to build their business independently while enjoying the stability, support and benefits of being a part of the larger Farm Bureau Financial Services team. With fully staffed offices and covered expenses, advisors have direct access to a wide array of resources, leading-edge technology, and extensive research available to support their business and their client/members.

Farm Bureau Advisors are given immediate access to professionally-crafted, compliance approved materials including:

A customizable advisor website

Turnkey marketing programs and materials

Advertising and marketing collateral

Sales literature

Stationery packages

To learn more about becoming a Farm Bureau Wealth Management Advisor, please visit https://www.beafarmbureauwma.com/

Securities & services offered through FBL Marketing Services, LLC+, 5400 University Avenue, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266, 877-860-2904, Member SIPC. Advisory services offered through FBL Wealth Management, LLC+ +Affiliates

About Farm Bureau Financial Services

Farm Bureau Financial Services offers a full suite of insurance and financial services products to client/members in 14 western and Midwestern states. Our exclusive, multi-state agent force provides a personalized approach to insurance products including auto, home, life, farm/ranch, business and more. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. Founded 80 years ago to serve the needs of farmers and ranchers, Farm Bureau Financial Services has grown to be one of the most comprehensive financial services providers in the market today. Learn more about us by visiting us at www.fbfs.com, www.facebook.com/farmbureaufinancialservices, or www.youtube.com/FarmBureauFinclSvcs.

