Farm Bureau Financial Services Announces the Addition of Wealth Management Advisor Chris Benda with $140 Million Assets Under Management

"As a fiduciary for my clients, it's my duty to do what I believe is best for them. Finding a company that's as focused on client experience as I am was a big draw," said Chris Benda, Wealth Management Advisor. "Farm Bureau's holistic approach to integration, technology, marketing, and overall support are incredibly attractive for wealth management advisors like me who are dedicated to providing exceptional investment advice and service to clients."

Chris advises high net worth individuals and families on a wide array of wealth management solutions, including investment policy development, asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management, as well as tax and estate planning. Chris focuses on building investment plans that are highly integrated to overall life and legacy planning.

"We're continuing to experience significant growth within our Wealth Management Advisor team and the addition of Chris Benda to our group only furthers our mission of bringing together Wealth Management Advisors with insurance agents to provide unrivaled holistic financial planning to our client/members," said Mat Gleason, Head of the Wealth Management division.

Chris brings over ten years of financial industry experience to the Farm Bureau Financial Services team and the greater Des Moines metro area. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Tech University and holds the CIMA designation, administered by Investment Management Consultants Association (IMCA) and taught in conjunction with The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Chris is active in the Des Moines community. Currently, he serves on the Board of Trustees for the EveryStep Foundation and on the Kavanaugh House Capital Campaign Cabinet.

Wealth Management Advisors at Farm Bureau Financial Services have the freedom to build their business independently while enjoying the stability, support and benefits of being a part of the larger Farm Bureau Financial Services team. With fully staffed offices and covered expenses, advisors have direct access to a wide array of resources, leading-edge technology, and extensive research available to support their business and their client/members.

Farm Bureau Advisors are given immediate access to professionally-crafted, compliance approved materials including:

A customizable advisor website

Turnkey marketing programs and materials

Advertising and marketing collateral

Sales literature

Stationery packages

To learn more about becoming a Farm Bureau Wealth Management Advisor, please visit https://www.beafarmbureauwma.com/

Advisory services offered through FBL Wealth Management, LLC, 5400 University Avenue, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266, 877-860-2904.

About Farm Bureau Financial Services

Farm Bureau Financial Services offers a full suite of insurance and financial services products to client/members in 14 western and Midwestern states. Our exclusive, multi-state agent force provides a personalized approach to insurance products including auto, home, life, farm/ranch, business and more. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. Founded 80 years ago to serve the needs of farmers and ranchers, Farm Bureau Financial Services has grown to be one of the most comprehensive financial services providers in the market today. Learn more about us by visiting us at www.fbfs.com, www.facebook.com/farmbureaufinancialservices, or www.youtube.com/FarmBureauFinclSvcs.

