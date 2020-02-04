Farm Bureau Financial Services Signs with Riskalyze to Equip 1,000 Financial Professionals with Reg BI Solutions

AUBURN, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of last week's announcement of its expanded Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI) solution, Riskalyze today announced that Farm Bureau Financial Services (Farm Bureau) has entered into an agreement to roll out the platform and provide access to approximately 1,000 financial professionals across different business channels, starting in May 2020.

Riskalyze's Reg BI solution helps firms like Farm Bureau comply with all four components of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule, including Documentation, Care, Conflicts of Interest, and Compliance and Monitoring.

"We're thrilled to partner with an organization so committed to strengthening communities by investing in their financial professionals," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "When it comes to Reg BI, Farm Bureau's incredible solutions are now well ahead of the curve."

The latest deal comes right before SEC's June 30 deadline, after which it will start enforcing Reg BI compliance with no grace period. However, even without the regulation in effect, Riskalyze's solutions will allow every financial professional to achieve what is a best practice anyway — demonstrating care for clients while educating and informing them about their decisions.

"With the everchanging landscape of the industry – especially with the evolving regulatory requirements – it is very important for us to comply with the growing SEC trends and ensure that we're helping our financial professionals serve their clients effectively," said Mat Gleason, VP Wealth Management at Farm Bureau Financial Services. "We're excited for our financial professionals to access Riskalyze's comprehensive Reg BI solution and look forward to further helping them stay compliant with the Rule and understand their clients' portfolio risks better."

The deal follows other recent Riskalyze Reg BI partnerships, including an enterprise deal with Founders Financial Securities.

To learn more about Riskalyze's Reg BI solution, visit: www.riskalyze.com/reg-bi

