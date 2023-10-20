Farm Bureau Health Plans announces Medicare Advantage provider network expansion with Ascension Saint Thomas

News provided by

Farm Bureau Health Plans

20 Oct, 2023, 09:57 ET

COLUMBIA, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Bureau Health Plans (FBHP) is announcing the addition of Ascension Saint Thomas to its growing Medicare Advantage provider network. The addition of Ascension means over 750 new providers will be added to FBHP's 14,500+ provider network across Tennessee. Members will have access to an additional 41 facilities and ancillary locations, which include hospitals, in-patient rehabilitation, home health, an ambulatory surgery center, outpatient diagnostic imaging, sleep centers, and rural health clinics.

"Farm Bureau Health Plans is committed to serving our members and we are excited to add Ascension Saint Thomas to our growing Farm Bureau Advantage HMO network," said Anthony Kimbrough, Farm Bureau Health Plans CEO. "This addition will provide our members with greater access to care in middle Tennessee."

Farm Bureau Advantage HMO is a Medicare Advantage plan available in 66 counties across Tennessee. Farm Bureau Health Plans has worked diligently with Ascension Saint Thomas to bring this partnership together. This addition will help solidify our network in middle Tennessee and allow more provider choices for our members. For more information about Farm Bureau Advantage HMO please visit our website.

About Farm Bureau Health Plans (FBHP)
Farm Bureau Health Plans is a Columbia, Tenn.-based company founded in 1947 as an affiliated service company of the Tennessee Farm Bureau. Its mission is providing high quality, affordable health care coverage for its members. FBHP offers an extensive range of health coverage options for both the under 65 and over 65 markets, including Traditional Individual and Family Plans, Short Term Care, Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, and dental and vision plans.

A designated FBHP representative is available to provide personalized customer service in each of the 200+ Farm Bureau offices across the state of Tennessee. Farm Bureau Health Plans currently covers more than 200,000 lives in Tennessee, making it one of the state's largest health coverage providers. For more information, visit fbhealthplans.com.

Media Contact
Beverly Murray
Farm Bureau Health Plans
[email protected]
1-931-560-0041 Ext: 6256

SOURCE Farm Bureau Health Plans

