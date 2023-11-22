Farm Bureau Health Plans announces Medicare Advantage provider network expansion with State of Franklin Healthcare Associates

COLUMBIA, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Bureau Health Plans (FBHP) is announcing the addition of State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (SOFHA) to its growing Medicare Advantage provider network. The addition of State of Franklin means over 250 new providers will be added to FBHP's 16,200+ provider network across TN. Effective January 1, 2024, members will have access to these 250 new providers in over 30 healthcare practices in Northeast Tennessee.

"This network growth will provide our members with greater access to care in Northeast Tennessee," said Anthony Kimbrough, Farm Bureau Health Plans CEO. "We are excited to welcome the State of Franklin Healthcare Associates to our growing Farm Bureau Advantage network. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality network options for our members."

Farm Bureau Advantage HMO is a Medicare Advantage plan available in 66 counties across Tennessee. Farm Bureau Health Plans has worked diligently with State of Franklin to bring this partnership together. This addition will help solidify our network in Northeast Tennessee and allow more provider choices for our members. For more information about Farm Bureau Advantage HMO please visit our website.

About Farm Bureau Health Plans (FBHP)

Farm Bureau Health Plans is a Columbia, Tenn.-based company founded in 1947 as an affiliated service company of the Tennessee Farm Bureau. Its mission is providing high quality, affordable health care coverage for its members. FBHP offers an extensive range of health coverage options for both the under 65 and over 65 markets, including Traditional Individual and Family Plans, Short Term Care, Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, and dental and vision plans.

A designated FBHP representative is available to provide personalized customer service in each of the 200+ Farm Bureau offices across the state of Tennessee. Farm Bureau Health Plans currently covers more than 200,000 lives in Tennessee, making it one of the state's largest health coverage providers. For more information, visit fbhealthplans.com.

About State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (SOFHA) is a physician-led multi-specialty primary care group located in Johnson City, Tennessee. Since its founding in 1998, SOFHA has provided state-of-the-art primary healthcare services to patients of all ages within the region. SOFHA's board-certified physicians, physician extenders, and medical staff strive to enhance the quality of life by providing excellent, patient-centered care. SOFHA has over 250 providers which includes over 30 healthcare practices in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

In addition to Farm Bureau Medicare Advantage, SOFHA may also contract with other Medicare Advantage Plans in the area.

Since the agreement is not effective until January 1, 2024, SOFHA providers will not be listed in the provider directory until that date and will not be considered "in-network" for current FBHP MA members until January 1, 2024.

