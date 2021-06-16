Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee is region's highest in J.D. Power auto insurance customer satisfaction study for 10th consecutive year

COLUMBIA, Tenn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th year in a row, Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee ranks highest among auto insurance providers in the Southeast Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM.

Sixteen auto insurance providers were ranked in eight southeastern states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Sixteen auto insurance providers were ranked in eight southeastern states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The study measured customer satisfaction with auto insurance companies across five factors: interaction, price, policy offerings, billing process and policy information, and claims. The average for the Southeast Region was 847; Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee scored 883.

"Recognition by our customers through the J.D. Power study continues to be the strongest form of word-of-mouth advertising," said Jeff Pannell, Farm Bureau Insurance chief executive officer. "People from all over the country are moving to Tennessee, and a decade of recognition by J.D. Power brings us to the attention of people who otherwise might not know about Farm Bureau Insurance."

Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee is the trade name of the Tennessee Farmers Insurance Companies, a single-state operation headquartered in Columbia, Tenn. Farm Bureau Insurance covers more homes and autos than any other insurance company in Tennessee and is the state's largest writer of individual life insurance. The companies are affiliated with the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, the nation's largest single state Farm Bureau organization with more than 680,000 member families. Visit fbitn.com.

Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee received the highest numerical score among auto insurance providers in the Southeast Region in the syndicated J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM. 2021 study based on responses measuring 16 rank-eligible insurers in the Southeast Region (AL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN) and measures opinions of consumers with their auto insurance provider. Syndicated study results are based on experiences and perceptions of consumers surveyed February-March 2021. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com .

