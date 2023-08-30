Farm Credit Illinois Elevates Agricultural Lending Prospecting with CamoAg's Client Intelligence Product

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farm Credit Illinois (FCI) cooperative announced its selection of CamoAg's Client Intelligence product to assist in its goal to provide more farm families in the southern 60 counties of Illinois with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.

Client Intelligence Solution for Ag Lenders from CamoAg

The innovative solution provides FCI loan officers, crop insurance agents, and appraisal staff with deep, contextual farmer and landowner insights at the touch of a button, in one place. From mortgage data and UCC filings to farmland values and market trends, CamoAg's Client Intelligence tool delivers a 360-degree view of the cooperative's marketplace. It also reduces manual data entry and improves market knowledge, allowing FCI staff to better serve current and prospective farm families.

CamoAg's recent integration with AgWare demonstrates its dedication to serving ag lending and Farm Credit Associations as they deliver exceptional member experience and make more informed business decisions.

"CamoAg's Client Intelligence product will be an effective sales tool for our team and fill a gap in our marketplace knowledge," said Shaun Murray, Farm Credit Illinois chief marketplace officer. "Our team will leverage its detailed farmer and landowner insights to improve relationships and support our core purpose of Helping Farm Families Succeed."

CamoAg CEO, Corbett Kull, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We're honored to be selected by Farm Credit Illinois. Our Client Intelligence product is designed to consolidate data and provide actionable insights to ag lenders and agribusinesses, and we believe it will be a valuable addition to Farm Credit Illinois' operations."

FCI's selection of CamoAg's Client Intelligence product is a testament to the transformative impact of technology on the ag lending and agribusiness sector. The Association is well-positioned to enhance member experience and grow its ag lending portfolio in Illinois with the help of CamoAg's expertise and innovative tools.

For more information about Farm Credit Illinois's selection of CamoAg's Client Intelligence product or to learn more about CamoAg's solutions, visit CamoAg's website .

About Farm Credit Illinois:

Farm Credit Illinois (FCI) is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by 18,000 farmer, rural landowner, and agribusiness voting stockholder members in the southern 60 counties of Illinois. Dedicated to Helping Farm Families Succeed, FCI provides competitive and flexible financing, crop insurance expertise, and Rural 1st® country life lending. FCI manages a $6 billion loan portfolio, sells 1.5 million acres of crop insurance coverage, and employs 280 staff in the Mahomet headquarters and 14 regional offices. The Association returned $40 million of 2022 earnings as cash patronage to member-borrowers in 2023. The U.S. Farm Credit System is a network of locally owned cooperatives supporting rural communities, farm families, and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services today and tomorrow.

About CamoAg:

CamoAg is a software company based in Illinois that offers software solutions to agricultural businesses to solve data management problems, improve internal workflows, and service customers through digital experiences.

