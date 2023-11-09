Farm Credit Mid-America Now Accepting Applications for Scholarship Programs

News provided by

Farm Credit Mid-America

09 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

Eligible students can apply through December 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Credit Mid-America is now accepting applications for its Customer Scholarship and Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars programs. Children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Mid-America customers as well as college students who plan to pursue a career in agriculture are encouraged to apply. Scholarship recipients are chosen based on academic performance, leadership qualities, community involvement and passion for promoting and being part of the future of agriculture.



An employment outlook by Purdue and the United States Department of Agriculture estimated jobs related to food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and the environment would increase 2.6% between 2020 and 2025 to nearly 60,000 jobs annually. Farm Credit Mid-America's scholarship programs encourage the next generation of agricultural leaders to pursue degrees in these fields.

"We are excited to see the many career opportunities that exist in agriculture and related fields. We want to encourage young people to pursue these careers and nurture them in their journey because we recognize they are the future of our industry," said Randy Barbee, Farm Credit Mid-America community investment manager. "By awarding financial support to tomorrow's agricultural leaders, we are fulfilling our mission to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture.

The Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars program is available to rising college sophomores and juniors pursuing careers in agriculture. The program awards $5,000 in financial support over two academic years to 25 students each year. Recipients also participate in learning and travel experiences that develop leadership skills and enhance financial literacy. 

The Customer Agricultural Scholarship is awarded to children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Mid-America customers. Each year, 36 students majoring in agriculture or pursuing an agricultural or rural community-related career at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, vocational or trade school receive a $1,500 scholarship.

Farm Credit Mid-America's collegiate scholarship programs are a part of its community investment initiatives, which will return nearly $4 million this year to programs and organizations that nurture the next generation of agriculture leaders, expand industry access for young and beginning farmers and promote agriculture's value and economic impact.

College-bound students who meet the eligibility requirements for a Farm Credit Mid-America scholarship are encouraged to apply before the December 31, 2023, deadline. Recipients will be announced in the spring of 2024. To learn more about the scholarships or to submit an application, visit: www.fcma.com/scholarships.

About Farm Credit Mid-America
A proud member of the Farm Credit System, Farm Credit Mid-America exists to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture as a leading provider of reliable, consistent credit and financial services to farmers, producers, agribusinesses and rural residents in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee. The customer-owned cooperative serves more than 137,000 customers and manages a portfolio of $38 billion in total assets owned and managed. Farm Credit Mid-America's products and services include loans for real estate, operating, equipment, rural living, crop insurance and vehicle, equipment and building leases. For more information visit www.fcma.com.

SOURCE Farm Credit Mid-America

