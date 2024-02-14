Farm Credit Mid-America Returning $255 Million in Net Earnings to Customers in March

News provided by

Farm Credit Mid-America

14 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

Farmer-owned cooperative has returned more than $1.25 billion to eligible customer-owners over the last eight years through Patronage Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Credit Mid-America will return $255 million in net earnings to eligible customer-owners during National Ag Week, beginning March 17. The farmer-owned and led cooperative has returned more than $1.25 billion in earnings to eligible customer-owners through its Patronage Program over the last eight years.

Continue Reading

"Patronage Week is always an exciting time for us and our customer-owners. In a time of higher interest rates, patronage checks arrive at a critical time of the year and bring value to operations," said Tara Durbin, chief lending officer at Farm Credit Mid-America. "Our Patronage Program reinforces our commitment to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture. We look forward to celebrating this with our customer-owners in March."

Patronage is one of many benefits Farm Credit Mid-America's customer-owners receive for belonging to the cooperative. They can vote for or seek election to the Board of Directors and Nominating Committee each year. They may also serve on the Advocate Council, a diverse group of customer-owners who represent rural communities and provide Farm Credit Mid-America with greater visibility into farmers' challenges and operational needs.

The Board of Directors vote to approve patronage annually. Customers receive patronage amounts proportionate to the amount of earnings generated by their eligible business in 2023. To learn more about Farm Credit Mid-America's Patronage Program, including eligibility requirements and customer-owner testimonials, visit fcma.com/about/patronage.

About Farm Credit Mid-America
A proud member of the Farm Credit System, Farm Credit Mid-America exists to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture as a leading provider of reliable, consistent credit and financial services to farmers, producers, agribusinesses and rural residents in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee. The customer-owned cooperative serves more than 140,000 customers and manages a portfolio of $38 billion in total assets owned and managed. Farm Credit Mid-America's products and services include loans for real estate, operating, equipment, rural living, crop insurance and vehicle, equipment and building leases. For more information visit www.fcma.com.

SOURCE Farm Credit Mid-America

Also from this source

Farm Credit Mid-America Now Accepting Applications for Scholarship Programs

Farm Credit Mid-America Now Accepting Applications for Scholarship Programs

Farm Credit Mid-America is now accepting applications for its Customer Scholarship and Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars programs. Children or...
Full Bellies, Full Hearts. Farm Credit Mid-America Provides Access to Fresh Food for National Hunger Action MonthⓇ

Full Bellies, Full Hearts. Farm Credit Mid-America Provides Access to Fresh Food for National Hunger Action MonthⓇ

Since 2016, Farm Credit Mid-America has supplemented more than 4.4 million meals to those in need through its Farms to Food Banks program. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financing Agreements

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.