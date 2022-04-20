Farm Equipment Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 14.89 bn | 53% Growth to Originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Apr 20, 2022, 07:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis offering titled, Farm Equipment Rental Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The farm equipment rental market outlook report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.78%. The market potential growth difference between 2021 and 2026 is expected to grow by USD 14.89 billion during the forecast period.
|
Farm Equipment Rental Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 14.89 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.41
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 53%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ALMACO, Associated Supply Co. Inc., Cedar Street Sales and Rentals, Deere and Co., Escorts Crop Solutions, Flaman, German Bliss Equipment Inc., Holmes Rental Station, Mascoutah Equipment Co. Inc., Messicks Farm Equipment, Pacific Ag Rentals, Sandhills Global Inc., Simplex Tool Rental, The Pape Group Inc., TINGA, Titan Machinery, Total Equipment Rental Inc., and Zimmerman Farm Service Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Market Dynamics
- The rising need to minimize financial burdens on farmers will drive the market positively during the forecast period. Larger farm equipments such as forage harvesters, mower conditioners, and tillage equipment are not only expensive but take longer to offer desired results. Hence, farm equipment rental companies are increasingly engaging in offering large equipment at affordable rental options.
- Growing need to meet the rising demand for food products is one of the key farm equipment rental market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The millennial population in such countries opt for a vegetarian or vegan diet due to ethical issues over animal cruelty. Thus, owing to the large-scale global demand for fruits and vegetables, there will be an increase in the demand for rental farm equipment.
- However, growing government support for the purchase of new farm equipment will emerge as one of the key challenges limiting the market growth. Government subsidies offered on agriculture equipment will increase the demand for new models of farm equipment. Hence, such government support allows farmers to purchase new models of farm equipment instead of renting them.
Competitive Analysis
- The farm equipment rental market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors try to compete in the market by offering innovative services to farmers. Similarly, the entry of new players in the global farm equipment rental market is also expected to make the market more fragmented during the forecast period.
- The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- The farm equipment rental market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ALMACO, Associated Supply Co. Inc., Cedar Street Sales and Rentals, Deere and Co., Escorts Crop Solutions, Flaman, German Bliss Equipment Inc., Holmes Rental Station, Mascoutah Equipment Co. Inc., Messicks Farm Equipment, Pacific Ag Rentals, Sandhills Global Inc., Simplex Tool Rental, The Pape Group Inc., TINGA, Titan Machinery, Total Equipment Rental Inc., and Zimmerman Farm Service Inc.
Market Segment Highlights
- By Product, the market is classified into tractors, harvesters, haying equipment, and others. The tractors product segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for lower capacity models of tractors is also encouraging farm equipment manufacturers to launch new models of such tractors and make them available to the farmers on a rental basis.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growth in population in many countries of APAC is leading to an increase in demand for food products, which will facilitate the farm equipment rental market growth in APAC over the forecast period. 53% of the market's growth will originate from the region during the forecast period with China and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies.
Key topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Tractors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Tractors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Harvesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Harvesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Harvesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Harvesters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Harvesters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Haying equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Haying equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Haying equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Haying equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Haying equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ALMACO
- Exhibit 97: ALMACO - Overview
- Exhibit 98: ALMACO - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: ALMACO - Key offerings
- 10.4 Deere and Co.
- Exhibit 100: Deere and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Deere and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Deere and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 103: Deere and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Deere and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Flaman
- Exhibit 105: Flaman - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Flaman - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Flaman - Key offerings
- 10.6 Holmes Rental Station
- Exhibit 108: Holmes Rental Station - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Holmes Rental Station - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Holmes Rental Station - Key offerings
- 10.7 Mascoutah Equipment Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Mascoutah Equipment Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Mascoutah Equipment Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Mascoutah Equipment Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Messicks Farm Equipment
- Exhibit 114: Messicks Farm Equipment - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Messicks Farm Equipment - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Messicks Farm Equipment - Key offerings
- 10.9 Pacific Ag Rentals
- Exhibit 117: Pacific Ag Rentals - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Pacific Ag Rentals - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Pacific Ag Rentals - Key offerings
- 10.10 Sandhills Global Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Sandhills Global Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Sandhills Global Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Sandhills Global Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 TINGA
- Exhibit 123: TINGA - Overview
- Exhibit 124: TINGA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: TINGA - Key offerings
- 10.12 Titan Machinery
- Exhibit 126: Titan Machinery - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Titan Machinery - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Titan Machinery - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Titan Machinery - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 135: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations
