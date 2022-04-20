Farm Equipment Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 14.89 bn | 53% Growth to Originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis offering titled, Farm Equipment Rental Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The farm equipment rental market outlook report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.78%. The market potential growth difference between 2021 and 2026 is expected to grow by USD 14.89 billion during the forecast period.

