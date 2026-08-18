Farm-Fresh, Bite-Sized, Inside-Out: Specialty Food Association's Trendspotter Panel Shares Top Trends from the 2026 Summer Fancy Food Show

The panel combed through more than 345,000 square feet of exhibitor space to identify what's hot in specialty food

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After seeing and sampling their way through specialty food's premier trade show, the Specialty Food Association's (SFA) Trendspotter Panel released their list of top trends driving the industry forward, observed at the 2026 Summer Fancy Food Show.

Between June 28-30, 2026, SFA's Trendspotters walked the more than 345,000 square feet of the show, observing, tasting, and speaking with industry innovators to inform their predictions of the hottest trends across specialty categories.

SFA's Trendspotter Panel names the top trends on display at the 2026 Summer Fancy Food Show.

"This year's Summer Show was practically bursting with new flavors, sensations, and innovation," said Leana Salamah, SVP of Marketing and Communications at SFA. "Our Trendspotter panel captured the vibrancy and excitement of the incredible products on display in their top trends, and we look forward to seeing how they evolve between now and Winter FancyFaire* in San Francisco this January."

Evolving Trends Add New Dimension to SFA's Top 2026 Trends :

Comfort classics go global.

"Promiscuous Palate" expands to comfort food as the trend invites new consumers in through familiar formats.

"From butter chicken frozen pizza to Korean-inspired oatmeal, manufacturers are infusing American comfort food staples with global flavors," said Dahnya Rogers. "The trend not only offers manufacturers an opportunity to bring new energy into pantry staples, but also gives consumers approachable ways to try out new flavors through products they're already purchasing."

"Global flavors aren't the story anymore. They're the expectation in specialty food. The next wave of innovation applies them to familiar foods, bringing relevance to established categories," said Carol Ortenberg. "A butter chicken pizza isn't just a novelty; it's a way to differentiate in a mature category. When shoppers are scrutinizing every purchase, products that offer a unique experience can command a premium and deliver incremental value for retailers."

"Consumers are searching for ways to get restaurant-quality food and experiences at home," said Matt Leeds, noting the premiumization and globalization of the frozen category in particular. "It's a clear shift from the mass-frozen convenience default and a great way to stand out."

Gamsa Foods Sesame Garlic Savory Oatmeal

Mazala Pizza Butter Chicken Pizza

Keyas Snacks Bombay Spice Potato Chips

Gourme Beef Shawarma Pizza

Paco Jones Mexican Ketchup

Inside-out innovation.

"Honest Processing" predicted increased transparency behind how foods are made. Now, that shift is expanding to ingredients.

"Brands today are less focused on touting what's not in products, and are spotlighting what is in them - calling attention to accessible ingredients like honey, dates, bone broth, and avocado oil instead of the functional benefits themselves," said John Lane. "This trend combats the 'function fatigue' we're seeing among consumers and lets brands stand out through simplicity."

"Amid ingredient shortages like whey, brands are finding real competitive advantages leaning into ingredients like dates that are easy to understand for consumers and bring a health halo to their products," said Andrea Hernández. "As the Make America Healthy Again movement continues to impact the CPG space, we're seeing a return of ingredients that offer sugar or fats in all-natural formats, letting people feel better about what's in their food."

"Indulgence is making a return. Dates are having a serious moment and were all over the Fancy Food Show," said Fred Hart. "As brands continue searching for natural sweeteners with benefits beyond cane sugar, dates are quickly becoming one of the industry's favorite ingredients."

Noodoo Smooth Tomato Sauce





Aayur Date Night Sparkling Drink





Singing Pastures Juicy Pineapple Pork Sticks





Daramel Date Caramel Sauce





Marro Sparkling Protein





Elmhurst Good Day Darling Amber Spritz





Defender Protein Bars

Bite-sized, big flavor.

As GLP-1's remake the food industry and consumers demand flavor and nutrition density, "Appetite Reset" appears in bite-sized appetizers and snacks.

"From frozen dumplings and balls of all flavors to mini cakes and poppable desserts, small bites have a big advantage in today's marketplace," said Becky Nelson Dahl.

"The opportunity with bite-sized products isn't simply smaller portions, it's more occasions. By delivering big flavor and quality in offerings that are easier to try, share, and enjoy, brands can unlock new ways for consumers to engage with specialty food," said Ortenberg. "The winners will deliver a premium experience while aligning with evolving consumer habits."

Chenzi Pork Potato Balls





Bagelverse Pizzabagels





Nada's Columbian Style Black Bean Empanadas





BARIS White and Milk Chocolate Dipped Raspberries





Benihana Chili Chicken Gyoza Bites





Croots Snacking Croutons

Ancient reimagined.

"Rooted Rituals" predicted the rise of recipes that feel anchored in something real, including ancient recipes crafted with intention.

"As consumers seek healthier and more authentic foods, founders are increasingly looking backward. Ayurvedic drinks, Arabic coffee, Persian sekanjabin, Navajo tea, Peruvian chicha morada, and tepache all reflected centuries-old traditions finding new audiences," said Hart. "Just as yerba mate and açaí introduced new beverage traditions to America, founders are digging even deeper into their own cultures for inspiration."

The trend doesn't stop in the beverage aisle. "Brands like La Milpa tortillas are adapting centuries-old recipes for today's consumers, using nixtamal in their tortillas and chips to honor their legacy and create something delicious," said Hernández. "It's not only about the flavor, it's about the ritual and tradition."

Purple Drop Peruvian Super Drink





La Milpa Tortillas





Goldholly Organic Yaupon Tea





Dééh Navajo Tea





Kolkata Signature Chai Concentrate





Matzo Project Shmura Matzo

Craft aesthetic as a signal.

"Shelf-Stable Chic" anticipated the rise of a curated pantry that reflects consumers' identities and evolving values.

"We're seeing brands lean into an organic, from-the-farm positioning and away from the over-the-top branding and neon colors previously meant to attract the attention of Gen Z," said Hernández. "To give consumers a sense of connection with the ingredients and products they're consuming, brands are hacking heritage to give artisanal, hand-crafted cues wherever they can."

"In packaging, the trend for years was a 'more is more' mindset," said Nelson Dahl. "Now, we're seeing more restraint: hand-drawn packaging art and muted organic colors, thoughtfully designed to lean into the qualities of the ingredients inside. When done right, the trend helps consumers feel a closer connection to the food and the all-natural, artisanal qualities they care about."

Roaring Fork Mill Flours





Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt





Finger Foods Farm Southwest Vegetable Soup





From the Farm Ice Cream





Folkland Foods Organic Farm Fries





Della Long Grain Rice

Emerging Trend: Playful, purposeful packaging.

"Sometimes innovation isn't the product - it's the package," said Hart. "Applesauce in yogurt-style tubes, honey in toothpaste bottles, chocolate in cigarette-style packs, and balsamic in squeeze bottles showed how rethinking the format can make familiar products feel entirely new."

"Brands are bringing a sense of playfulness and purpose to packaging," said Maggie McGlinchy. "Not only are they bucking long-standing trends, but they're using thoughtful innovations like packaging kimchi in single-use sachets to unlock even more usage occasions."

Rooted Broth Bone Broth Tea Bags





Honey Department Thick Honey





Small Town Cultures Kimchi





Forchewn Instant Coffee





Zig Zag Balsamic Drizzle





Cheerie Lane Popcorn Cob





Can Cakes Canned Cakes

What's next in specialty food trends?

Specialty food and beverage products continue to grow in revenue, retail space, and foodservice applications. Reaching more than $295 billion in 2025 and projected to grow to $510 billion by 2030, the segment constantly evolves to meet shifting consumer demand, long before trends surface in conventional products.

To experience these and more emerging trends, qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media are welcome to attend Winter FancyFaire* 2027, running in San Francisco, California, from January 17 to 19, 2027. A reimagined trade show experience, Winter FancyFaire* will feature a first look at SFA's 2027 Trend of the Year. For more information on Winter FancyFaire* or to register to attend, visit the show website.

About the SFA Trendspotters

The Summer Fancy Food Show Trendspotters included Fred Hart, brand and design consultant, Hart Brands, and contributing editor, Dieline; Andrea Hernández, creator, Snaxshot; John Lane, senior category manager and product innovation, The Raley's Companies; Matt Leeds, founder and managing partner, Forward Consumer Partners; Maggie McGlinchy, store manager, Pop Up Grocer; Becky Nelson Dahl, partner, Bex Brands; Carol Ortenberg, CPG strategist, editor and writer, The End Cap; and Dahnya Rogers, hospitality, organizational development and people strategy leader.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,800 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education. SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire*, and the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also oversees the Good Food Mercantile, Good Food Qualification, and Good Food Awards, celebrating tasty, authentic, responsibly crafted food and the people behind it. Find out more at Specialtyfood.com, and connect with SFA on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

SOURCE Specialty Food Association