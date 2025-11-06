Farm-Fresh Flavor for the Holidays: Crave Brothers Mascarpone Inspires Seasonal Favorites

WATERLOO, Wis., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese invites foodies and families to make their celebrations sweeter, and a little more Wisconsin-inspired with recipes featuring its award-winning Mascarpone and Chocolate Mascarpone.

Known for its rich, velvety texture and fresh cream flavor, Crave Brothers Mascarpone has earned national acclaim at multiple cheese competitions. The farm's Chocolate Mascarpone, a first-of-its-kind creation, adds an indulgent twist to any holiday table.

"Our Mascarpone is the ultimate holiday ingredient. It elevates simple recipes into something truly special," says Roseanne Crave, sales and marketing manager of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese. "We love finding new ways to incorporate it into holiday menus, whether it's for breakfast, dinner or dessert."

From cookie exchanges to brunch spreads, these festive recipes featuring both varieties of mascarpone showcase their versatility in a variety of holiday dishes:

Made on the Crave family's farmstead dairy in Waterloo, Wisconsin, each batch of Mascarpone starts with milk produced just feet away from the cheese factory. That farm-to-cheese philosophy, paired with expert cheesemaking, ensures every spoonful delivers exceptional flavor and freshness.

This season, whether you're baking for friends, hosting brunch, or cozying up with cocoa, Crave Brothers Mascarpone cheeses bring a touch of indulgence to every moment. Find these recipes and more holiday recipe inspiration at cravecheese.com.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC utilize sustainable practices in their everyday operations. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Oaxaca, and Farmer's Rope String Cheese.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese