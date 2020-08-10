Farm Journal Announces Pro Farmer Crop Tour to Proceed on Schedule

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Farmer scouts will fan out across the Corn Belt to measure 2020 corn and soybean yield potential during the 28th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour Aug. 17-20. The Tour is an August ritual covering seven Midwestern states and capturing the attention of the industry and national media. Due to COVID-19, nightly reports will be live-streamed meetings, making daily recaps accessible to a national audience.

"USDA's corn and soybean crop production ratings are strong and well above normal," said Brian Grete, Pro Farmer editor. "We'll see if perceived yield potential from these ratings is in line with what we find in field samples. This is a service we provide to the industry, and anyone with interest can tune into our live-streamed coverage each night of the Tour." Free registration is required at www.profarmer.com/register.

The event is the most thorough inspection of yield potential during a critical time in the growing season. "USDA budget cuts last year halted field sampling that would have happened this year in August, so the Pro Farmer Crop Tour will be the first to measure ear populations and pod counts from actual fields at scale," said Jeff Wilson, senior market analyst for Pro Farmer.

Farmer scouts and industry experts will cover corn and soybean fields across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio and South Dakota during Crop Tour. Tour reports will be presented nightly at 7 p.m. CDT, through a live-streamed broadcast.

Daily results also will be published on ProFarmer.com , where subscribers have exclusive access to comparative data for past Tour results. Free trials are available to access Crop Tour data at TryProFarmer.com. Coverage also will be delivered on Agweb.com and "AgDay" TV.

Tour scouts will provide highlights on AgriTalk radio at 10:06 a.m. and 2:06 p.m. CDT daily, and results will be shared on social media at #PFTour20.

Pro Farmer's national crop production estimates will be published in the Aug. 22 issue of the Pro Farmer newsletter. A summary of Crop Tour findings will also appear in the September issue of Top Producer magazine.

Media Contact: Joe May, 319-268-4361 or [email protected]

About Farm Journal

Farm Journal is the nation's leading business information and media company serving the agricultural market. Started 144 years ago with the preeminent Farm Journal magazine, the company serves the row crop, livestock, produce and retail sectors through branded websites, eNewsletters and phone apps; business magazines; live events including conferences, seminars and tradeshows; nationally broadcasted television and radio programs; a robust mobile-text-marketing business; and an array of data-driven, paid information products.

