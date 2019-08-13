Farm Journal Sells Out First Hemp College

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 farmers, retailers, legislators and representatives from across agribusiness attended Farm Journal's first Hemp College in Lexington, Ky., demonstrating a growing demand for information around the legalization of hemp as a viable crop in many states.

"Being on the forefront of agriculture in all aspects and sharing that information with farmers has always been at the heart of Farm Journal," said Doug Catt, Vice President of Farm Journal's Crop Division. "Our ability to share the most beneficial agronomic practices for hemp production, while also providing education around marketing, legal considerations and policy news, only reinforces our mission to put the farmer and retailer first."

Program speakers included Michael Bowman, Founding Chair of the National Hemp Association and author of Section 7606 of the 2014 Farm Bill; Dion Oakes, hemp farmer and partner in Wright-Oakes LLC; and Dr. Bob Pearce, University of Kentucky Department of Plant and Soil Sciences.

The Lexington event is the first of three Hemp educational events planned. Additional Farm Journal Hemp College programs will be held in Altoona, Iowa, on September 17, and in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December 16, co-located with AgTech Expo. The Farm Journal Hemp Summit will be held in conjunction with the Top Producer Summit on January 27-28 in Chicago, Illinois.

"Growing hemp is an exciting opportunity for farmers to expand their revenue stream," said Portia Stewart, Farm Journal Content Strategy Director. "But understanding the intricacies of the laws is a must. That's where Hemp College comes in. We've specifically designed these events to be easy to digest and relative to all attendees."

For more information about attending or sponsoring Hemp College, contact Doug Catt at dcatt@farmjournal.com or (913) 948-4694.

