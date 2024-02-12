Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market Forecast to Surge, Reaching $98.01 Billion by End of 2024 with Notable Growth in North America and IoT Integration

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for farm product warehousing and storage is demonstrating remarkable resilience and growth, according to the latest industry insights. The extensive research provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends, drivers, and forecasts that are shaping the future of farm product warehousing and storage worldwide.

The new report details how the market is set to expand from an impressive $91.12 billion in 2023 to an estimated $98.01 billion in 2024, exhibiting a strong compound annual growth rate of 7.6%. This upcoming year is pivotal as the market responds to multiple stimuli, including innovative agricultural practices and burgeoning global trade. The sector's growth is further evidenced by the comprehensive expansion expected by 2028, projecting the market to reach a remarkable $129.39 billion at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

  • Integration of precision agriculture and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies
  • Adoption of blockchain for enhanced supply chain transparency
  • Shift toward sustainable storage and warehousing methods
  • Increasing direct-to-consumer sales and e-commerce impact
  • Government initiatives to promote food security

Regional Market Analysis

In North America, the farm product warehousing and storage market has secured its position as the frontrunner, showcasing substantial growth in this region. Factors such as enhanced consumer demand and progressive urbanization are heavily influencing the market dynamics, necessitating robust and efficient warehousing solutions to accommodate the influx of agricultural commodities.
Strategic Industry Developments

Recent strategic partnerships are setting the tone for the market's forward momentum. Industry giants are forming collaborative ventures to streamline operations and mitigate supply chain challenges. These alliances also aim to reduce product wastage and capitalize on technological advancements to boost storage efficiency and distribution strategies.

The report consists of an in-depth examination of various market components – from storage and handling services to packing and other ancillary services. It meticulously categorizes and evaluates the contributions of different service segments within the broader farm product warehousing and storage industry.

With a sterling compilation of market data, regional analysis, competitive landscapes, and forecasted trends, this report stands as an indispensable tool for stakeholders, investors, and industry participants who are aiming to navigate the complexities of the farm product warehousing and storage market.

The comprehensive research presented in the report underscores the evolving landscape of the farm product warehousing and storage market, offering a strategic viewpoint on the industry's future and the multitude of opportunities it presents.

Companies Profiled

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • CBH Group
  • Americold Realty Trust
  • Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC
  • AGRO Merchants Group LLC
  • United States Cold Storage Inc.
  • VersaCold Logistics Services
  • Burris Logistics
  • Cloverleaf Cold Storage Company
  • Preferred Freezer Services LLC
  • Hanson Logistics Inc.
  • Interstate Warehousing Inc.
  • Swire Cold Storage Pty Ltd
  • NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics
  • Kloosterboer Group B.V.
  • Oxford Cold Storage Limited
  • Confederation Freezers LP
  • Trenton Cold Storage Inc.
  • Emergent Cold LLC
  • Snowman Logistics Limited
  • Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata S.p.A.
  • Frialsa Frigoríficos S.A. de C.V.
  • Friozem Armazéns Frigoríficos Ltda.
  • Eurofrigo BV
  • Henningsen Cold Storage Co.
  • Richmond Cold Storage Company Inc.
  • Zero Mountain Inc.
  • CS2 Transport Ltd.
  • Great Lakes Cold Storage Inc.
  • Seafrigo USA Inc.
  • Stockhabo S.p.A.

