Farm Rich Brings Soccer Watch Parties to Life with a Custom Foosball Table Giveaway

Fans can enter on Instagram for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind game-day centerpiece.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As soccer fans tune into this summer's biggest international sports tournament, Farm Rich is making upcoming watch parties extra memorable by giving away a custom-designed foosball table featuring mozzarella sticks in place of traditional players.

The one-of-a-kind creation is the centerpiece of a new social giveaway celebrating the snacks, competition, and camaraderie that make sporting get-togethers special

The one-of-a-kind creation is the centerpiece of a new social giveaway celebrating the snacks, competition, and camaraderie that make sporting get-togethers special. Designed exclusively for the promotion, the custom foosball table incorporates Farm Rich-inspired details throughout, making it a playful tribute to game-day snacking.

Farm Rich is launching the giveaway promotion this month as part of its ongoing focus on helping consumers elevate at-home entertaining occasions. From kickoff to final whistle, Farm Rich's versatile lineup of easy-to-prepare snacks helps hosts spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the action with family and friends.

"Whether you're cheering for your favorite team, hosting friends for a match, or just looking for an excuse to gather around great food, Farm Rich is all about making those moments more fun," said Kelly Rabinowitz, Director of Marketing, Frozen Retail Brands at Rich Products, parent company of Farm Rich. "This giveaway combines two things fans love—friendly competition and crowd-pleasing snacks—and celebrates the spirit of coming together around the biggest moments in sports."

Fans can keep an eye on Farm Rich's Instagram (@farmrichsnacks) for the official giveaway launch and ways to enter. The promotion runs June 30 through July 18, with a winner to be notified on July 19.

For more information on Farm Rich's lineup of delicious, easy-to-make appetizers and snacks, visit farmrich.com/products. Follow @farmrichsnacks on Instagram for a chance to win the custom foosball table!

About Farm Rich

A division of Rich Products, Farm Rich is one of the nation's leading frozen snacks and appetizers brands. Based in St. Simons Island, Ga., the company offers a full portfolio of craveable snacks made with quality ingredients—perfect for any occasion. Farm Rich products are available at grocery and club stores nationwide and online. For more information, visit farmrich.com.

SOURCE Farm Rich