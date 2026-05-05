Farm Rich Expands Breakfast Lineup with 3 New Protein-Packed, On-the-Go Foods That Are Ready in Minutes

New sweet and savory options deliver fast, flexible fuel for today's "snackable" mornings.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As breakfast routines continue to evolve, Farm Rich is helping consumers upgrade the most important meal of the day with three new craveable, protein-packed foods that are ready in minutes: High Protein Blueberry French Toast Sticks, High Protein Cinnamon French Toast Bites, and Sausage Loaded Hash Brown Bites.

Farm Rich is helping consumers upgrade the most important meal of the day with three new craveable, protein-packed foods that are ready in minutes

Farm Rich's High Protein Cinnamon French Toast Bites and Sausage Loaded Hash Brown Bites are rolling out at Kroger stores nationwide this summer, with expansion to additional grocery and retail stores to follow. High Protein Blueberry French Toast Sticks are available now.

"Breakfast today looks very different than it did even a few years ago," said Kelly Rabinowitz, Director of Marketing at Farm Rich. "People want options that are quick, delicious, and keep them going. This new lineup was created with modern mornings in mind, where convenience, flexibility, and satisfying flavor matter more than ever."

Fully microwavable and easy to enjoy on the go, Farm Rich's new breakfast offerings deliver both indulgence and function:

High Protein Blueberry French Toast Sticks (13g protein): A sweet, craveable twist on a classic, with added protein to help fuel your day.

High Protein Cinnamon French Toast Bites (12g protein): Bite-sized, cinnamon-coated French toast with a protein boost that's ideal for quick, snackable mornings.

Sausage Loaded Hash Brown Bites (7g protein): A hearty, savory option featuring bold flavor in a nourishing, satisfying bite.

With options for both sweet and savory cravings, the lineup offers something for every mood, whether breakfast is a family moment, a quick bite, or something in between.

"Breakfast isn't one-size-fits-all anymore," Rabinowitz added. "We're excited to offer new options that fit seamlessly into busy routines."

As consumers increasingly turn to flexible, snackable options over traditional breakfasts, Farm Rich is redefining what breakfast can look like from the freezer aisle.

For more on Farm Rich, including a product locator, recipes, and nutritional information, visit farmrich.com.

About Farm Rich

A division of Rich Products, Farm Rich is one of the nation's leading frozen snacks and appetizers brands. Based in St. Simons Island, Ga., the company offers a full portfolio of craveable snacks made with quality ingredients—perfect for any occasion. Farm Rich products are available at grocery and club stores nationwide and online. For more information, visit farmrich.com.

SOURCE Farm Rich