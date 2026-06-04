Farm Rich Rolls Out Snack-Sized Favorites for Easy Summer Snacking

Bite-sized classics and bold new flavors make it simple to snack, share, and enjoy—anytime.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer snacking just got easier. Farm Rich (farmrich.com) has expanded its lineup of snack-sized favorites, offering bold new flavors in addition to its most popular bite-sized foods, perfect for everything from quick solo snacks to casual get-togethers.

Farm Rich is introducing two new additions: Snack-Sized Ranch Mini Mozzarella Sticks and Snack-Sized Loaded Potato Tots, which launched at Publix in May and will roll out to additional retailers this summer

As eating schedules demand increased flexibility, and snacking moments add up throughout the day, more people are reaching for options that are easy to prepare and satisfying without the commitment of a full meal. Farm Rich's snack-sized lineup delivers craveable, comforting foods that are simple to cook and ready in minutes.

Farm Rich is introducing two new additions: Snack-Sized Ranch Mini Mozzarella Sticks and Snack-Sized Loaded Potato Tots, which launched at Publix in May and will roll out to additional retailers this summer. Inspired by the continued popularity of bold, familiar flavors, both products bring a fun twist to classic comfort foods in an easy, snackable format.

Fan-favorite staples—Breaded Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded Jalapeño Peppers, and Breaded Dill Pickles—cook quickly and evenly in the air fryer, oven, or toaster oven. The smaller sizes also make it easy to mix and match, so everyone can build their perfect snack.

"We're focused on making snacking more flexible and more fun," said Kelly Rabinowitz, Director of Marketing, Frozen Retail Brands at Rich Products, parent company of Farm Rich. "Snack-sized formats let people enjoy their favorite foods whenever the moment calls for it."

Perfect for movie nights, backyard hangouts, and last-minute get-togethers, Farm Rich snack-sized products are designed to fit any occasion. Whether you're feeding a crowd or just looking to put a smile on your own face, Farm Rich makes it easy to turn everyday moments into something delicious.

For more information on Farm Rich's lineup of appetizers and snacks, visit farmrich.com/products, and to find products near you, check the store locator at https://farmrich.com/where-to-buy/.

About Farm Rich

A division of Rich Products, Farm Rich is one of the nation's leading frozen snacks and appetizers brands. Based in St. Simons Island, Ga., the company offers a full portfolio of craveable snacks and breakfast items made with quality ingredients—perfect for any occasion. Farm Rich products are available at grocery and club stores nationwide and online. For more information, visit farmrich.com.

SOURCE Farm Rich