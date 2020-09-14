Farm Rich Expands 'Garden Inspirations' Line With Restaurant-Style Zucchini, Cauliflower Snacks

According to the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), 7 in 10 frozen food shoppers have been buying more frozen items since the beginning of the pandemic, including frozen vegetables and snacks. And frozen food sales at U.S. retail stores increased by 38.2 percent in May.

Introduced this past spring, Garden Inspirations is a new line of frozen, plant-based foods expanding options for flexitarians, vegetarians and anyone looking to reduce meat consumption in their daily diet and add more plant-based alternatives. This line includes appetizers, snacks and meal solutions made with plant-based meats and other wholesome plant-based ingredients.

In stores exclusively at Kroger (and online at Kroger.com and Instacart), the new Zucchini Sticks and Cauliflower Bites are a healthy and easy snack alternative, giving consumers more veggie options to include in their diets:

Breaded Cauliflower Bites: Whole cauliflower florets rolled in a wheat flour and crispy rice coating, with a quarter cup of cauliflower per serving. Comes with a Sweet Sesame Dipping Sauce. A great meatless alternative for snacking and meals.

Breaded Zucchini Sticks: Tender zucchini slices breaded in a savory coating. Comes with tangy marinara sauce for dipping. An easy way to eat more vegetables as a snack, appetizer or side to any meal.

These new items are priced around $7.99 and can be found in Kroger's Frozen Vegetable section in the freezer aisle and on Instacart.

"The response to our first Garden Inspirations products [Meatless Meatballs, Plant-Based BBQ Sliders] was so positive, and we're excited to expand the line with these new vegetable products," said Ciera Womack, Farm Rich Senior Marketing Manager. "No matter what diet you follow – vegetarian, flexitarian or, as we like to say, 'snackitarian' – this innovative new line gives shoppers more plant-based options to enjoy at ease from the comfort of home."

In April, Farm Rich introduced its first Garden Inspirations products at Kroger: Meatless Meatballs and Plant-Based BBQ Sliders. For more details and nutrition information, visit FarmRich.com.

