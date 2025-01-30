Farm Rich Gives Fans a Chance to Score Big for Game Day with a Pick Six Giveaway and Big Game Snack Advice from Kelly Stafford

But that's not all. Farm Rich is teaming up with Kelly Stafford, podcast host, game day entertaining expert, and mother of four to share her ultimate game day hacks to create a game-winning spread.

"Obviously game day is a big deal in our house, so I love hosting friends and family to watch the games when we aren't at the stadium," said Kelly Stafford. "Farm Rich frozen snacks are one of my go-tos for creating the ideal spread that everyone raves about, and it's super easy to put together! My girls can't get enough of the Breaded Mozzarella Sticks and all the parents love the Spinach Artichoke Dip Bites."

Whether you're serving up breaded Mozzarella Sticks, zesty Jalapeno Peppers, or crispy Dill Pickles, Farm Rich has something to elevate your game day snacks — making sure your party is unforgettable, no matter the score.

"Hosting a game day watch party can be stressful — from decorating to managing snack requests," says Meghan Ozamiz, Director of Marketing for Farm Rich. "Farm Rich takes the pressure off by providing delicious, crowd-pleasing snacks that are quick and easy, letting you enjoy the game with everyone else. We're excited to give fans even more of a reason to love game day this year with the Farm Rich Pick Six, so make sure not to miss a play!"

Can't wait for February 9th for the chance to score Farm Rich snacks? Head to FarmRich.com now to grab a coupon towards any Farm Rich frozen product.

To enter the Farm Rich Pick Six giveaway, tune into the Big Game on February 9th and watch for a Pick 6! If either team scores one, head to @FarmRichSnacks and comment on the Pick 6 giveaway post (live on 2/9/25) with your favorite Farm Rich game day snack and make sure you're following @FarmRichSnacks. The first 100 fans to enter will win the Farm Rich Pick Six box!

For all contest details and official rules click HERE.

About Farm Rich

Farm Rich has been making some of America's favorite frozen snacks since 1982, including the brand's #1 bestselling Mozzarella Sticks. A division of Rich Products, the company is based in St. Simons Island, Ga., and features a full portfolio of frozen snack and appetizer products, made for snacking when you want, how you want. Among its fan favorites: Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapeno Peppers, Loaded Potato Skins, Crispy Dill Pickles, Boneless Chicken Bites, Mozzarella Bites, Toasted Ravioli, Cheddar Cheese Curds, a variety of Meatball flavors, and French Toast Sticks. All products are made with wholesome, great-tasting ingredients, and sold at grocery and club stores nationwide and online. For more information, visit FarmRich.com or follow on social @FarmRichSnacks. Farm Rich is a registered trademark of Rich Products Corporation. ©2025 Rich Products Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Farm Rich