Farm Rich Is Again the Official Frozen Snack of the SEC

Season-long sponsorship brings craveable game-day snacks and experiences to SEC fans.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Rich, one of America's favorite frozen snack and appetizer brands, is once again kicking off another season of game-day entertaining as the Official Frozen Snack of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), bringing its signature snacks to fans throughout the conference.

Whether tailgating, gathering around a TV, or celebrating a win with family and friends, Farm Rich is helping make every game more fun and delicious with crowd-pleasing frozen snacks that are ready in minutes.

Whether tailgating, gathering around a TV, or celebrating a win with family and friends, Farm Rich is helping make every game more fun and delicious with crowd-pleasing frozen snacks that are ready in minutes

As the Official Frozen Snack of the SEC, Farm Rich will have a presence through TV, streaming, digital, radio, and social media programming as well as on-site activations at the SEC Football Championship this December in Atlanta and other marquee conference events. The sponsorship — extending Farm Rich's previous run at the Official Frozen Snack of the SEC — spans multiple SEC sports and positions Farm Rich as the go-to for every season.

"This sponsorship is a natural fit because SEC fans know that great game days are about bringing people together," said Kelly Rabinowitz, Director of Marketing for Farm Rich. "Farm Rich helps make entertaining simple so you can spend less time preparing and more time enjoying the moments that matter."

Promotions will include creative materials from Farm Rich's "Now We're Cookin'" campaign, which celebrates snack-worthy moments and encourages fans to elevate game days with easy-to-prepare favorites that are made for sharing.

Farm Rich offers a lineup of frozen snacks that help transform any tailgate or watch party into a memorable occasion. Explore them at farmrich.com/products and find them nearby at farmrich.com/where-to-buy.

About Farm Rich

A division of Rich Products, Farm Rich is one of the nation's leading frozen snacks and appetizers brands. Based in St. Simons Island, Ga., the company offers a full portfolio of craveable snacks made with quality ingredients—perfect for any occasion. Farm Rich products are available at grocery and club stores nationwide and online. For more information, visit farmrich.com.

SOURCE Farm Rich