Farm Rich Serves Up the Ultimate Game-Time Snacks for March Madness and National Frozen Food Month

From air-fryer favorites to crowd-pleasing appetizers, Farm Rich is helping consumers slam-dunk their tournament watch parties with snack spreads that are easy and craveable.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With March Madness underway and National Frozen Food Month in full swing, fans across the country are stocking their freezers with game-day essentials. Farm Rich (farmrich.com), one of the nation's leading frozen snacks and appetizers brands, is helping hosts score big with a lineup of craveable, easy-to-prepare favorites perfect for watch parties and everyday snacking.

Farm Rich snacks and appetizers are designed to make hosting easy, so fans can spend less time cooking and more time cheering

From Buffalo Style Chicken Roll-Ups and Spinach Artichoke Dip Bites to Beer-Battered Dill Pickle Chips and Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds, Farm Rich offers a wide variety of appetizers that can go from freezer to table in minutes using a microwave or air fryer.

"Game days are all about sharing great food with friends and family, and Farm Rich makes it easy to bring big flavors without the hassle," said Jackson Bennett, Associate Marketing Manager at Rich Products Corp., parent company of Farm Rich. "Whether you're hosting a full watch party or just looking for a quick snack between matchups, Farm Rich's products are meant to deliver convenient, crowd-pleasing bites every time."

Snacking is definitely a mainstay of modern life. Research shows 91% of consumers enjoy at least one snack per day, and 75% say they get excited about discovering new snacks to try. Meanwhile, frozen foods have become a staple in American households, with nearly 60% of adults enjoying frozen meals or snacks each week.

Farm Rich's products are meeting that moment with bold flavors, convenient preparations, and both sweet and savory options that fit every occasion, from breakfast to late-night snacking. For fans planning an ultimate March Madness spread, Farm Rich cooked up these recipes that will be the MVP of any watch party:

Prepared in the oven, microwave, or air fryer, Farm Rich snacks and appetizers are designed to make hosting easy, so fans can spend less time cooking and more time cheering. National Frozen Food Month is also the perfect time to explore the frozen aisle, where innovation and flavor variety continue to expand.

"Frozen foods have come a long way," added Bennett. "Today's options offer incredible convenience while still delivering the flavor and quality people crave."

Whether it's for game day, family movie night, or everyday snacking, Farm Rich helps turn everyday moments into delicious occasions. For more information, visit farmrich.com.

About Farm Rich

A division of Rich Products, Farm Rich is one of the nation's leading frozen snacks and appetizers brands. Based in St. Simons Island, Ga., the company offers a full portfolio of craveable snacks made with quality ingredients—perfect for any occasion. Farm Rich products are available at grocery and club stores nationwide and online. For more information, visit farmrich.com.

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Emily Alexander

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SOURCE Farm Rich