Farm Rich Teams Up with Football Insider Laura Rutledge to Help Fans Host the Ultimate Big Game Watch Party

Each Ultimate Game Day Hosting Pack includes a premium air fryer and exclusive Farm Rich Frozen Snack coupons to feed up to 20 friends, making it easier than ever to serve a crowd-pleasing spread from kickoff to the final whistle.

To further elevate Game Day entertaining, Farm Rich is teaming up with football insider and TV personality Laura Rutledge, known for her all-access perspective on football culture both on and off the field. Rutledge is sharing her personal hosting hacks and go-to snacks to help fans create a seamless, high-energy watch party at home.

"Game Day hosting shouldn't feel like a full-contact sport," said Kelly Rabinowitz, Director of Marketing, Frozen Retail Brands at Rich Products. "That's why we're giving fans the chance to win the Ultimate Game Day Hosting Pack and partnering with Laura Rutledge, who truly understands gameday energy on and off the field. With Farm Rich, hosting is easy – so we're always cooking up something delicious that everyone will love."

Farm Rich Frozen Snacks are a staple of Big Game entertaining, delivering craveable favorites that go from freezer to air fryer and are ready to serve in minutes. Fan favorites like the Breaded Mozzarella Sticks, Loaded Potato Skins, Jalapeño Peppers and more are made for sharing – no prep, no mess, just game day-ready snacks.

"When I'm not on the sidelines, I love hosting friends and family for the Big Game and Farm Rich is always part of the spread," said Laura Rutledge. "I'm excited to partner with Farm Rich to share my game day hosting tips and help fans enjoy an unforgettable watch party. And for 10 lucky fans, this giveaway means everything they need to host like pros on one of the biggest days of the year."

Laura Rutledge's Go-To Tips for Stress-Free Game Day Entertaining

As a football insider who's spent countless Sundays on the sidelines – and just as many hosting friends at home – Laura Rutledge knows what it takes to pull off a winning watch party. Her top tips include:

Keep it easy so you can actually watch the game: When I'm not on the field reporting, I want to enjoy every snap, so I always reach for Farm Rich Frozen Snacks. They go straight from freezer to oven or air fryer, which means no complicated prep and no missing kickoff.

Build your menu around guaranteed crowd-pleasers: My non-negotiables are Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, Potato Skins and Jalapeño Peppers. They're the snacks everyone reaches for first, and they disappear faster than anything else on the table.

Use the air fryer for that perfect game day crunch: I love using my air fryer for Farm Rich snacks! It gives the mozzarella sticks that perfect pull, crisps up the potato skins and keeps the jalapeño peppers hot and crunchy without any mess.

Set out a snack spread that lets guests help themselves: Game Day should feel relaxed, so I put out big platters of Farm Rich snacks and let everyone grab what they want. Breaded Mozzarella sticks for the kids, Pizza Roll Ups for the classic fans and Buffalo Style Chicken Roll Ups for anyone who likes a little heat.

Stock extra, you'll need it! No matter how many people you're hosting, Farm Rich goes fast. I always keep extra boxes in the freezer so I can throw another batch in at halftime and keep everyone happy through the final whistle.

How to Enter

Fans can enter the giveaway by visiting @farmrichsnacks on Instagram and follow the instructions on the official giveaway post. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by a direct message from the official Farm Rich account. For all contest details and official rules, click HERE.

Leading up to the Big Game, be sure to follow along as Farm Rich rolls out a week-long social series featuring recipes, hosting hacks and entertaining tips for becoming the ultimate Game Day prepper.

About Farm Rich

Farm Rich has been making some of America's favorite frozen snacks since 1977, including the brand's #1 bestselling Mozzarella Sticks. A division of Rich Products, the company is based in St. Simons Island, Ga., and features a full portfolio of frozen snack and appetizer products, made for snacking when you want, how you want. Among its fan favorites: Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapeño Peppers, Loaded Potato Skins, Crispy Dill Pickles, Boneless Chicken Bites, Mozzarella Bites, Toasted Ravioli, Cheddar Cheese Curds, a variety of Meatball flavors, and French Toast Sticks. All products are made with wholesome, great-tasting ingredients, and sold at grocery and club stores nationwide and online. For more information, visit FarmRich.com or follow on social @FarmRichSnacks. Farm Rich is a registered trademark of Rich Products Corporation. ©2025 Rich Products Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

