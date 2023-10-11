Farm Stores: America's Largest Convenience Drive-Thru Market Expands to Dallas, Georgia

DALLAS, Ga., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Stores, the renowned pioneer in convenience drive-thru markets, is delighted to announce the forthcoming opening of its latest store in Dallas, Georgia. This exciting development brings to the community a novel concept, blending a bakery, grocery, and cafe into one seamless drive-thru experience.

Farm Stores is dedicated to redefining convenience shopping, and the new Dallas, GA location is set to become the epitome of hassle-free shopping, offering a comprehensive range of quality products right at your fingertips.

To celebrate our grand opening, we are giving away Taylor Swift tickets to her show in New Orleans. America's Largest Drive-Thru Convenience Market is opening in Dallas, GA. A Bakery, Grtocery, and Cafe in one small drive-trhu market!

Key Highlights of Farm Stores' Dallas, Georgia Location:

Bakery: Indulge in the aroma of freshly baked goods as you cruise through our bakery section, where you'll find a delightful array of bread, pastries, cakes, and more.

Grocery: Say goodbye to the inconvenience of traditional supermarkets with our well-stocked grocery section, featuring dairy products, pantry essentials, and more.

Cafe: Enjoy a quick gourmet coffee, savory sandwiches, and delectable snacks from our cafe, designed to cater to those who are on the move.

To make this grand opening even more memorable, Farm Stores is excited to announce a Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway. The Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway commences on the Monday after our grand opening, October 16th, 2023. To enter, customers can visit our Dallas, Georgia location, pick up a 14 page booklet with tickets and begin submitting at the store. The winner will be selected randomly and announced on November 4th on the Farm Stores Cedar Crest Facebook page.

Here is the link for the instructions on how to enter: https://farmstores.com/taylor-swift-ticket-giveaway-cedarcrest/

Farm Stores is committed to providing unmatched convenience and quality to our valued patrons, and we cordially invite the Dallas community to join us in celebrating this exciting milestone. Be a part of the grand opening of America's Largest Convenience Drive-Thru Market at Farm Stores in Dallas, Georgia, on October 14th, 2023. Visit us and seize the opportunity to win Taylor Swift tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at her New Orleans concert in October 2024.

About Farm Stores: Farm Stores, a pioneering brand in convenience drive-thru markets, is dedicated to offering fresh bakery items, groceries, and cafe selections with unmatched convenience. With a legacy spanning more than 50 years, Farm Stores has earned the trust and admiration of communities across the nation.

SOURCE Farm Stores