Farm Tire Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2025

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Tire Market - Overview



This report analyzes and forecasts the farm tire market at the global and regional level.The market has been forecasted, based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) from 2018 to 2025.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global farm tire market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for farm tires during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the report highlights opportunities in the farm tire market at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global farm tire market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the farm tire market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global farm tire market by segmenting it in terms of application, equipment horsepower, tire type, sales channel, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the past and forecast demand for farm tire in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global farm tire market. Key players in the market include Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, MICHELIN, Mitas, TBC Corporation, Titan International, Inc., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and manufacturing footprints.



The report provides the market size of farm tire for 2017 and forecast for the next eight years.The global market size of farm tire market has been provided in terms of value and volume.



Market numbers have been estimated based on key application, tire type, equipment horsepower, and sales channel for regional segments of the farm tire market. Market size and forecast for each major Application, equipment horsepower, and tire type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



In order to compile the research report, we have conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We have reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search on recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, linked-in interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We have conducted primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, market outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



The farm tire market has been segmented as follows:



Global Farm Tire Market, by Application

Tractors

Harvesters

Implements

Irrigation

Forestry

Others



Global Farm Tire Market, by Equipment Horsepower

0-80 HP

80-200 HP



Global Farm Tire Market, by Tire Type

Bias

Radial



Global Farm Tire Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket



Global Farm Tire Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America



