Farm to Coast Collective Reinvents the Food Hall

Says The Beale Group founder Gregory Beale, "Restaurant start-up and operational costs are expensive. We believe that our comprehensive shared services food hall model is the sustainable future of the F&B industry."

Industry reports bear out Beale's statement. Pre-pandemic, Sonoma County restaurateurs were looking for innovative ways to address labor shortages and decrease overhead. Looking forward, those needs are even more acute. According to a recent report by Cushman Wakefield, Large swaths of the independent restaurant community are going to need a [post-pandemic] rebuilding mechanism; one with lower inherent risks for all, a better operational model that allows for higher profit margins, and low barrier-to-entry. Food halls will be where the industry rebuilds first.



Beale continues, "The Livery is a community revitalization project—by the community, for the community. We're empowering small business to create sophisticated and sustainable systems that positively impact business health, employee efficiency, and quality of life. At the core we realize the importance of the art of collaboration to help create and support an ecosystem of community-minded and human-centered businesses in Sonoma County."



The Livery on Main licensees are all local small businesses who will start or expand their restaurants. All are focused on fresh cuisine using products grown, raised, or produced in Sonoma County with sustainability in mind. Signed licensees are:



Charro Negro , the new home base for Chef Rodrigo Mendoza's wildly popular food truck venture. Featuring fresh "Beach and Barrio" Mexican cuisine.

, the new home base for Chef wildly popular food truck venture. Featuring fresh "Beach and Barrio" Mexican cuisine. Cozy Plum Bistro, West County outpost for chef-driven, plant-based cuisine from Santa Rosa's well-known vegan bistro owned and operated by Lisa Le Donne and Charles White .

well-known vegan bistro owned and operated by and . Lunch Box Sonoma County, permanent home of Derek and Megan Harn's gourmet burger and sandwich pop-up that has been garnering rave reviews since launching in 2019.

gourmet burger and sandwich pop-up that has been garnering rave reviews since launching in 2019. Taverna Lithi, Chef Dino Moniodis of cult-favorite Dino's Greek Food, is bringing a taste of the Greek Isles to Sebastopol – all of the recipes were passed down through generations in Dino's family.

of cult-favorite Dino's Greek Food, is bringing a taste of the Greek Isles to – all of the recipes were passed down through generations in Dino's family. Village Bakery, Patrick Lum and Teresa Gentile , beloved bakers of beautiful, legendary hearth breads are returning Village to its Sebastopol roots.

and , beloved bakers of beautiful, legendary hearth breads are returning Village to its roots. Farriers, a neighborhood speakeasy on the second level of The Livery, will be an upscale but comfortable lounge where locals and tourists alike can gather to enjoy the best of regionally sourced seasonal ingredients in both handcrafted cocktails and lite provisions.

Complete Livery press kit may be found here. More information about The Beale Group and its family of companies may be found on The Livery on Main website at www.livery135.com. Crowdfund offer and campaign details may be found on https://wefunder.com/farm.to.coast.



Disclaimer

Farm to Coast Collective is testing the waters to evaluate investor interest. No money or other consideration is being solicited; if sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and, then, only through Wefunder. Any indication of interest has no obligation or commitment of any kind.



About Farm to Coast Collective (www.livery135.com)

Farm to Coast Collective is a public benefit corporation based in Sebastopol, California with a mission to socially and economically empower small businesses. It is a passion project backed by decades of business experience and is the latest venture from The Beale Group and its subsidiaries: Builders' Studio of Sebastopol (a structural and architectural design firm) and Thrive Construction Group (a licensed general building contractor). All are built on a foundation of community, collaboration, and shared operational services.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Farm to Coast Collective