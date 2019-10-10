Farm to Fork Meals Expands Healthy Meal Plan Delivery Service to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm to Fork Meals, a healthy meal plan delivery service providing fresh ready-made meals for customers, today announced the expansion of its weekly meal delivery services in Tallahassee.

The launch in Tallahassee marks the second expansion for Farm to Fork Meals and is a clear indicator of high demand for healthy ready-made meals delivered directly to customers and ready to eat in minutes. Unlike meal prep kits, like those offered by Blue Apron and Amazon Meal Kits, with ready-made meal delivery services, consumers only have to heat the meals in a microwave or an oven.

Farm to Fork Meals is operating out of a facility at 505 W. Georgia St. in Tallahassee and using all-natural ingredients to create high-quality, gourmet chef-made meals from scratch and delivered directly to customer homes and offices throughout Tallahassee.

"We're thrilled to be helping people save time and energy with a convenient and affordable way to eat healthy at home or work," said Michael Panza, the Owner of Farm to Fork Meals and a Cordon Blue-trained chef with over 15 years of culinary experience. "We've grown tremendously in a short time and have garnered great reviews for providing customers with top quality meals and excellent customer service in South Florida. We're working hard to provide the same in Tallahassee for busy professionals, families, and students."

Healthy meal plan delivery orders in Tallahassee can be made at www.farmtoforkmeals.com. Customers can choose from one of three meal plans: FIT Meals (protein, vegetables, and complex carbs), PALEO Meals (protein, vegetables, gluten-free, and dairy-free), and VEGETARIAN Meals. Meal plans are also customizable per allergies, dietary restrictions, and food preferences.

New breakfast, lunch and dinner menus are created every week, and all weekly meal plans include either two meals or three meals per day, 5 days a week, starting at $9.95 per meal. Meals are also interchangeable from one plan to another and customers can swap meals from a different plan each week.

Last year, Farm to Fork Meals expanded its café operation to a 40,000 square-foot facility in South Florida's Oakland Park to deliver fresh, ready-made meals to customers across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties. The café in Oakland Park still operates, allowing customers to dine in or pick up meals.

For more information about Farm to Fork Meals healthy meal plan delivery service in Tallahassee and South Florida, visit www.farmtoforkmeals.com or call 1-877-800-1410.

SOURCE Farm To Fork Meals

