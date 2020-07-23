Farm to Fork Meals Opens First Meals-To-Go Store in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm to Fork Meals, a healthy meal plan delivery service providing chef-prepared ready-made meals across South Florida and Tallahassee, today announced the opening of its first-ever meals-to-go store.

The new store is located in Fort Lauderdale's Victoria Park Shoppes at 636 N. Federal Hwy. It is open seven days a week and operating hours are Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m.

The meals-to-go store offers a wide selection of ready-made meals prepared by local executive chefs and packaged fresh for people to take home to heat, eat, and enjoy in minutes. New meals are created and available every week from Farm to Fork Meals' weekly menus for its Fit, Paleo, and Vegetarian meal plans. Dinner and lunch meals are $11.95 per meal, and breakfast is $7.95 per meal. Kids' meals are also available for $7.95 per meal.

To celebrate the opening of its meals-to-go store in Fort Lauderdale, Farm to Fork Meals is offering a BOGO meal deal. Customers who buy one meal will get one meal free through July 31, 2020. The special BOGO offer is only available in-store and valid one-time per customer. Mention BOGO at checkout.

"We're thrilled to be helping busy individuals save a lot of time and energy at home with a safe and convenient way to grab healthy meals-to-go," said Michael Panza, the Owner of Farm to Fork Meals and a South Florida-based gourmet chef with over 20 years of culinary experience. "Our weekly meal plan delivery service has grown tremendously by providing top quality meals and excellent customer service across South Florida and Tallahassee. We believe ready-made meal delivery and meals-to-go is the new way of eating for today's consumers and we plan to continue growing."

The Fort Lauderdale meals-to-go store marks Farm to Fork Meals' third expansion in less than four years, indicating a growing demand for healthy and convenient ready-made meals. Unlike meal prep kits, like those offered by Blue Apron and Amazon Meal Kits, with ready-made meal delivery services, consumers only have to heat the meals in a microwave or an oven.

In 2019, Farm to Fork Meals expanded its meal delivery operations to serve residents in Florida's state capital, Tallahassee. The prior year, Farm to Fork Meals expanded its café operation to a 40,000 square-foot facility in Oakland Park to create and deliver fresh, ready-made meals to customers throughout Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties. The café in Oakland Park closed to make way for the new meals-to-go store now open in Fort Lauderdale.

To learn more about Farm to Fork Meals, visit www.farmtoforkmeals.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates, offers, and new weekly menu items.

