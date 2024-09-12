No Tricks, Just Healthy Treats in these Giftable Boxes available each Bark-tober

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm to Pet's all-natural Turkey and Chicken Chips are healthy treats for pets all year, but come October, they get a spook-tacular update! The indie maker of small-batch, single-ingredient treats for dogs and cats is launching its annual collection of Halloween-themed Snack Packs, six-piece treat bags festooned with pet-inspired jack-o-lanterns, cobwebs and witch hats in a ready-to-serve box that's a decoration in itself.

Farm To Pet Dog Treats Turn Halloween into HOWL-o-Ween

After all, while pet Halloween costumes might bring joy to humans, delicious Halloween pet treats bring the canine – and feline! – delight. The Farm to Pet Howl-o-Ween Treat Box will surely please all parties involved. And with 31 assorted Snack Packs in each prefilled and refillable box, there is enough to treat all the four-legged ghouls and goblins in the neighborhood.

Founder Jackson Jones is proud that Farm to Pet is becoming known for giftable holiday packaging and creative collaborations in addition to the premium natural pet treats, dog chews and food toppers they manufacture 100% in-house. Says Jones,"Pets are part of our families, so why not include them in as many festivities as we can and reward them with healthy treats at the same time?"

Unlike humans and Halloween candy, pets can indulge healthily in these nutritious Howl-o-Ween treats. With just 3 percent fat and 7 calories each, Farm to Pet's Turkey and Chicken Chips are a crunchy combination of flavor and nutrition, rich in the protein, essential amino acids, and B vitamins that dogs and cats need to thrive.

And there is no sugar rush from these Halloween dog treats! As always, Farm to Pet's healthy pet snacks contain only ONE ingredient: pure, locally-farmed poultry breast with nothing else added, artificial or otherwise. Plus, the company's specialized dehydration process makes its protein chips easily digestible and gentle on pet tummies, even for dogs with sensitive stomachs. Now that's a BOO-tiful Halloween pet treat!

The decked-out boxes of 31 assorted Chicken Chip and Turkey Chip Snack Packs can be found at farmtopettreats.com for $44.95 while supplies last. Have a big community, dog park event, or a local pet trunk-or-treat? Keep the paw-ty going by adding one or two 31-bag refills. With pet parents smiling at the adorable Halloween bag and box motifs and dog tails wagging at the tasty crunchy treats, wherever the Farm to Pet Howl-o-Ween Treat Box is will be the most pup-ular stop on the route.

Stay connected for more seasonal and special edition treats and launches from Farm To Pet, always dedicated to the company's philosophy that all pets deserve only the best treats.

About Farm to Pet

When Farm To Pet debuted in 2021, they quite literally changed the game in the pet treat industry. Their original 100% pure Chicken Chip treats – always single-ingredient, sustainably sourced, and human-grade – quickly attracted pet and pet parent devotees across the country. Their full range of all-natural, responsibly-produced, US-made healthy pet treats, food toppers and dog chews can be found at farmtopettreats.com, Amazon or at fine pet food retailers nationwide.

