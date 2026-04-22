Farm4Profit Media Caps Landmark Winter Tour with Record-Breaking Shows, Major Equipment Launches, and a Sit-Down with USDA Undersecretary Richard Fordyce

CEO Tanner Winterhof Led Team Across Six Events, from Spain to San Antonio, Producing 40+ Podcast Episodes and Reaching Thousands of Farmers Nationwide

SLATER, Iowa, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm4Profit Media wrapped one of its most ambitious content seasons on record this winter, sending CEO and Host Tanner Winterhof and the full team across six major agricultural events spanning two continents. From a harvest technology tour in Spain to the 30th anniversary of Commodity Classic in San Antonio, the campaign generated more than 40 full podcast episodes, 15 What's Workin' in Ag segments, and dozens of additional interviews and debriefs, all built around one mission: bringing practical conversations back to the farmers who need them most.

"Agriculture runs on conversations," said Winterhof. "Every event we attend is an opportunity to sit down with the people doing the work, whether that's a farmer who just broke a yield record or a company engineer who built the machine that helped them do it. We get to bring those conversations home."

A Tour That Crossed Borders and Industries

The Farm4Profit Winter Ag Tour opened internationally with a trip to Spain alongside Maya Cornheads, exploring harvesting innovation and global equipment design before returning stateside for a packed domestic schedule.

Farm4Profit served as media host for the United States Custom Harvesters Annual Convention, then traveled to New York to record live at the Corn and Soybean Growers Annual Meeting. Northeast producers had a platform to share the challenges and opportunities specific to their region.

In February, the team made its first-ever appearance at CattleCon in Nashville, where more than 9,400 cattle producers and industry stakeholders set a new attendance record for the show. Farm4Profit recorded 10 podcast interviews there, hosted by John Deere, whose booth earned Large Booth of the Year honors, and Performance Livestock Analytics.

"CattleCon brings together some of the most progressive minds in the cattle industry," Winterhof said. "We're excited to be there, learn from leaders, and share conversations that provide real value to producers and ag professionals across the country."

300,000 Attendees, 13 Interviews, and a Tractor Pull in Louisville

From Nashville, the team moved to Louisville for the 60th National Farm Machinery Show, the largest indoor farm trade show in the world, drawing 300,000 attendees across 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space. Farm4Profit produced daily episodes live from both the John Deere and Brandt Industries booths and recorded 13 interviews during the show's four-day run. Joining the Farm4Profit team at the John Deere recordings was Zach Johnson, The Millennial Farmer, for conversations covering equipment trends, business strategy, and the next generation of production agriculture.

Commodity Classic's 30th Anniversary: A Conversation with USDA Undersecretary Richard Fordyce

The tour concluded in San Antonio at Commodity Classic 2026, which celebrated its 30th anniversary with more than 12,000 attendees and the largest General Session turnout in the event's history. Farm4Profit covered the show from three booths: John Deere, Corteva, and AgXplore. The Rush Hour Ag team (Elliot & Louis) and Beyond the Jacket hosts Paige contributed interviews on-site as well.

At the John Deere booth, Farm4Profit was part of the launch activity for the new High Horsepower 8R 540 tractor and the E98 tractor. At the AgXplore and Corteva booth, the team spotlighted more than 60 high-yield contest winners: producers whose agronomic management is setting new benchmarks for crop production.

A centerpiece of the Commodity Classic coverage was Farm4Profit's interview with Richard Fordyce, USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, a rare opportunity to bring national ag policy directly to the podcast's farmer audience.

"Commodity Classic is where agriculture's biggest conversations happen," Winterhof said. "Being able to sit down with the Undersecretary and ask questions from the farmer's perspective, on trade, markets, and policy, that's exactly the kind of access our listeners deserve."

Commodity Classic 2027 is scheduled for March 3–5 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tour by the Numbers

Across the six-event winter tour, Farm4Profit produced: 40+ full podcast episodes; 15+ What's Workin' in Ag segments; 18+ Short Impacts and debrief segments; 4 Beyond the Jacket interviews; and 4 Rush Hour Ag interviews.

ABOUT FARM4PROFIT MEDIA

Farm4Profit Media is a leading agricultural media platform based in Slater, Iowa, dedicated to helping farmers and ag professionals improve profitability through real-world conversations, expert interviews, and actionable insights. Through podcasts, live events, and digital content, Farm4Profit delivers practical strategies and forward-thinking discussions to the heart of agriculture. For more information, visit farm4profit.com.

SOURCE Farm4Profit Media