FARMACEUTICALRX Announces Certification to Commence Operation of Its Ohio Medical Marijuana Cultivation Business Becoming One of the Largest Fully Vertical - Multi-State Producers of Premium Organic Medical Marijuana Products in the US Market

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARMACEUTICALRX ("FARMACEUTICALRX" or the "Company"), one of the largest producers of premium organic medical marijuana products in the US market, announced today that the Company has received final certification to commence operations as a medical marijuana cultivator from the Ohio Department of Commerce. This approval makes FARMACEUTICALRX a vertically integrated operator in Ohio. The FARMACEUTICALRX of Ohio Level 1 medical marijuana cultivation business is co-located with the Company's medical marijuana processing facility in East Liverpool, Ohio, where the Company also operates its FRX Health dispensary.

"We are excited to commence cultivation operations in Ohio," stated Rebecca Myers, Founder and CEO of FARMACEUTICALRX. "We are now a full vertically integrated operator in Ohio. We are building on the strong momentum and success of our FARMACEUTICALRX of PA grower/processor business and of our highly-rated Ohio dispensary and recently launched Ohio processing business," Myers continued. "We are now one of the largest producers of premium organic medical marijuana products in the nation. We anticipate our first harvest in Ohio in Q2 of 2022. The Ohio market is growing rapidly, and there is strong demand for our products. We are already receiving pre-order requests for our premium organic FARMACEUTICALRX branded flower, live resin and live solventless products. This critical step positions us to continue to build our FARMACEUTICALRX brand together with our suite of sub-branded products and to expand and serve our loyal customer base across Ohio and Pennsylvania," Myers stated.

ABOUT FARMACEUTICALRX.

FARMACEUTICALRX is the leading producer of premium organic medical marijuana products and the sole multi-state, vertically integrated producer of premium organic medical marijuana products in the US Market. FARMACEUTICALRX is focused on bringing research and development-based innovation to the medical marijuana sector. FARMACEUTICALRX develops premium organic medical marijuana products under its existing FARMACEUTICALRX brand. The Company's suite of sub-branded products includes Burst of Wellness Vape products, TreePharm Vape and RSO products, Local Edibles Chocolates, and Open Mind organic, vegan and gluten free gummies. Our suite of sub-branded products combines the premium quality that FARMACEUTICALRX is known for, at a lower price point, with the goal of expanding the Company's reach to a broader demographic of patients. The FARMACEUTICALRX affiliated companies are licensed to offer high quality medical marijuana products in Pennsylvania and Ohio, states with combined populations of more than 26 million people. FARMACEUTICALRX is led by a world-class team of scientists, healthcare, organic food and beverage and cannabis industry professionals who are driven by the discovery, development, and manufacturing of revolutionary, premium organic products delivered through its vertically integrated platform. From the Farm to the Future - Our innovation is Your Future Health. Learn more at www.FARMACEUTICALRX.com.

