FARMACEUTICALRX Announces the Hiring of Nestle & Chelten House Products Veteran as New Chief Operating Officer to Drive Rapidly Expanding Multistate Medical Marijuana Operations

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARMACEUTICALRX ("FARMACEUTICALRX" or the "Company"), the leading natural and organic multistate, vertically integrated medical marijuana operator in the United States, today announced the hiring of organic food and beverage industry veteran Jeffrey Skirvin as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). As COO, Jeff will be responsible for driving operational optimization and growth in the Company's Pennsylvania business, and for guiding the launch of its Ohio cultivation and processing operations and the expansion of its Ohio dispensary operations. Skirvin will lead implementation of operational enhancements to facilitate consistency, efficiency, and scaling across the Company's markets.

Jeff joins FARMACEUTICALRX with more than 20 years of operational leadership experience in the natural and organic food and beverage industries. Most recently, he was the Executive Vice President of Operations at Chelten House Products, a leading producer of organic sauces and dressings for the nation's top retailers. At Chelten House Products, Jeff developed and implemented operational processes, new supply chain strategies, and leading quality assurance and control programs. He optimized large-scale production and the increased capacity to support demand, drove continuous improvement processes, optimized, and upgraded key operational systems and rolled out organizational planning capabilities. Previously, Skirvin worked at Advanced Refreshment/Niagara Bottling for 5 years and at Nestle Confections and Snacks and Nestle Waters North America for 8 years in various Quality Assurance and operational leadership management positions.

Among Jeff's accomplishments, he led the rapid manufacturing capacity expansion of Chelten House Products with multiple new production lines and facilities – one of which was integrated with 100% renewable solar energy. At Nestle Waters and Advanced Refreshment/Niagara Bottling, Skirvin expanded operational footprints, developed global quality operating systems, and led the integration of highly automated manufacturing plants.

"With the rapid growth of FARMACEUTICALRX and expansion of our multi-state footprint, the scale and demands of our business are increasing," said Rebecca Myers, CEO and Founder of FARMACEUTICALRX. "Jeff brings expertise optimizing and scaling operations, developing green facilities, producing high-quality organic products, and building and mentoring successful teams. This experience will help us drive FARMACEUTICALRX's mission of developing, producing and dispensing premium, high-quality, organic craft and innovative medical marijuana products. We are thrilled to bring Jeff onboard at this critical time in our growth." Jeff will help us continue to make operational execution a competitive advantage at FARMACEUTICALRX.

"Medical Marijuana is an exciting industry with tremendous growth potential and the opportunity to change lives for the positive. FARMACEUTICALRX's focus on innovation and on developing organic premium quality products—is what attracted me to the company. It is clear from my work at Nestle and Chelten House Products that the future of the marijuana industry is tied to operational excellence and to the development of life changing premium high-quality craft and innovative organic products," stated Jeff. "My work at Chelten House Products, where I was responsible for increasing capacity with long term sustainability and developing world class teams, is directly applicable to FARMACEUTICALRX. I'm excited to be part of the continued building of the FARMACEUTICALRX team into one that sets the standard for operating efficiency and consistency and exceeds our patients' and customers' expectations for quality."

ABOUT FARMACEUTICALRX.

FARMACEUTICALRX is the leading natural and organic multistate vertically integrated medical marijuana operator in the United States. FARMACEUTICALRX is focused on bringing research and development-based innovation to the medical marijuana sector. FARMACEUTICALRX develops premier high-quality craft and innovative organic products under its existing FARMACEUTICALRX brand. The Company's Burst of Wellness brand combines the quality that FARMACEUTICALRX is known for, at a lower price point, with the goal of expanding the Company's reach to a broader demographic of patients. The FARMACEUTICALRX affiliated companies are licensed to offer high quality medical marijuana products to more than 26 million patients in Ohio and Pennsylvania. FARMACEUTICALRX is led by a world-class team of scientists, healthcare, organic food and beverage and cannabis industry professionals who are driven by the discovery, development, and manufacturing of revolutionary, high quality natural and organic products through its vertically integrated platform. Our innovation is your future health. Learn more at www.farmaceuticalrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎

SOURCE FARMACEUTICALRX

Related Links

https://farmaceuticalrx.com

