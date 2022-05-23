FARMACEUTICALRX of Ohio Awarded a New Provisional Medical Marijuana Dispensary License in Ohio

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARMACEUTICALRX of Ohio ("FARMACEUTICALRX" or the "Company"), one of the largest producers of premium organic craft medical marijuana products in the U.S. market, announced today that the Company has been awarded a new provisional dispensary license by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy. This license allows the Company to develop a second dispensary in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The Company plans to begin construction on this new Cuyahoga Falls dispensary this summer and projects that it will become operational by Q1 of 2023. This new store will operate under the FRX Health brand.

FARMACEUTICALRX of Ohio is a vertically integrated medical marijuana operator in Ohio. The Company currently has one operating dispensary located in East Liverpool, Ohio. The Company also has a fully operational Level 1 medical marijuana cultivation and processing campus located in East Liverpool, Ohio.

FARMACEUTICALRX of Ohio expects to launch the sale of FARMACEUTICALRX branded premium, organic craft products, including its highly rated flower, live resin and solventless products, this summer. The Company currently offers a suite of its own sub-branded products, including Local Edibles chocolates and confections, organic, gluten-free and vegan Open Mind gummies, and TreePharm vape products and RSO. The Company also offers vape products from the Company's west coast life-style brand partner, Huxton Co.

"We are excited to add a second dispensary to our Ohio retail dispensary base," stated Rebecca Myers, Founder and CEO of FARMACEUTICALRX. "Our patient base has consistently given us high ratings for our retail experience and our focus on providing a high level of customer service at our East Liverpool dispensary. We intend to bring this same retail experience and high level of customer service to Cuyahoga Falls. We love our new dispensary site," Myers added. "We look forward to expanding our reach through Ohio and to providing patients with our premium, organic craft products. We are building on the strong momentum and success of our FARMACEUTICALRX of PA grower/processor business, making us one of the largest producers of premium organic craft medical marijuana products in the U.S. We anticipate that our first harvest in Ohio in Q2 2022 and this newly awarded retail license will combine with our existing assets to strengthen our position in the fast-growing Ohio market," Myers stated.

ABOUT FARMACEUTICALRX.

FARMACEUTICALRX is the leading producer of premium organic craft medical marijuana products and the sole multi-state, vertically integrated producer of premium organic craft medical marijuana products in the US Market. FARMACEUTICALRX is focused on bringing research and development-based innovation to the medical marijuana sector. FARMACEUTICALRX develops premium organic craft medical marijuana products under its existing FARMACEUTICALRX brand. The Company's suite of sub-branded products includes Burst of Wellness Vape products, TreePharm vape and RSO products, Local Edibles chocolates and confections, Open Mind organic, vegan and gluten free gummies and vape products from our west coast life-style brand partner, Huxton Co. Our suite of sub-branded products combine the premium quality that FARMACEUTICALRX is known for, at a lower price point, with the goal of expanding the Company's reach to a broader demographic of patients. The FARMACEUTICALRX affiliated companies are licensed to offer premium organic craft medical marijuana products in Pennsylvania and Ohio, states with combined populations of more than 26 million people. FARMACEUTICALRX is led by a world-class team of scientists, healthcare, organic food and beverage and cannabis industry professionals who are driven by the discovery, development, and manufacturing of revolutionary, premium organic products delivered through its vertically integrated platform. From the Farm to the Future - Our innovation is Your Future Health. Learn more at www.FARMACEUTICALRX.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎

