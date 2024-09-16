FARMACEUTICALRX of Pennsylvania Announces Receipt of Medical Marijuana Dispensary License Award to Become A Full Vertically Integrated Operator in Pennsylvania

FARRELL, Pa., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FARMACEUTICALRX of Pennsylvania ("FARMACEUTICALRX" or the "Company"), one of the largest producers of premium organic medical marijuana products in the US market, announced today that the Company has been issued a medical marijuana dispensary license under Act 63 of 2023. This license grants the Company the right to open three medical marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania. The Company was also granted a permit to operate the first of its three medical marijuana dispensaries in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh. This Medical Marijuana dispensary license, together with the Company's existing Grower/Processor license and operations, now position the Company to become a full vertically integrated operator in Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to open our medical marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania," stated Rebecca Myers, Founder and CEO of FARMACEUTICALRX. "This new dispensary license positions us to be a full vertically integrated operator in Pennsylvania, building upon the strong, established brand and momentum of our FARMACEUTICALRX of PA Grower/Processor business," Myers continued. "We are the sole organic cultivator in the Pennsylvania market, and we are thrilled to soon provide a great retail experience for patients and to offer specialty craft, best-in-class, and organic products to our Pennsylvania patients. Our organic, specialty craft cannabis differentiation, together with the momentum associated with federal rescheduling and with the possible passage of an adult use program in Pennsylvania provide exciting potential further upsides for our business. This critical step positions us to expand sales through our own dispensaries and to continue to build our FARMACEUTICALRX brand together with our suite of sub-branded products to maximize value for our shareholders during this critical time," Myers stated.

ABOUT FARMACEUTICALRX.

FARMACEUTICALRX is one of the leading producers of premium organic medical marijuana products in the US Market. FARMACEUTICALRX is focused on bringing research and development-based innovation to the medical marijuana sector. As a specialty craft cannabis retailer, we will promote a high-touch experience for customers, provide specialty craft and certified organic products to patients, create healing opportunities for customers, continue to nurture under-resourced communities, and actively protect the planet. FARMACEUTICALRX develops premium organic medical marijuana products in Pennsylvania under its existing FARMACEUTICALRX brand. The Company's suite of sub-branded products includes Burst of Wellness products, TreePharm Vape and RSO products, and our soon-to-be-introduced Burst lozenges. Our suite of sub-branded products combine the premium quality that FARMACEUTICALRX is known for, at a lower price point, with the goal of expanding the Company's reach to a broader demographic of patients. FARMACEUTICALRX is led by a team of leading scientists, healthcare executives, organic producers, manufacturing, and cannabis industry professionals who are driven by the discovery, development, and production of revolutionary, premium organic products delivered through its upcoming vertically integrated platform. From the Farm to the Future - Our innovation is Your Future Health. Learn more at www.FARMACEUTICALRX.com.

