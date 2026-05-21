Farmasi projects $800M revenue in 2026 as global sales surpass $600M and company rises to #11 on DSN Global 100

Global Nutrition, Skincare, and Beauty company reports continued international expansion across 50+ markets, driven by community-led commerce and founder-led growth.

DORAL, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmasi today reported continued global acceleration, highlighting strong 2025 performance, expanded international reach across more than 50 markets, and a projected $800M in revenue for 2026 as the company builds on sustained momentum in the global beauty and wellness industry.

The company was ranked #11 on the Direct Selling News Global 100 list, up from #27 the previous year, reflecting accelerated revenue growth and increasing global market share within the direct selling sector. The ranking, published by Direct Selling News Global 100, is based on annual revenue performance across leading companies in the industry.

Farmasi reported more than $600 million in global revenue for 2025, reflecting continued year-over-year growth across its international markets, through a digital-first, community-led commerce model powered by a global network of independent entrepreneurs.

Recent highlights include:

$600M+ global revenue in 2025

#11 ranking on DSN Global 100 (up from #27)

500,000+ independent entrepreneurs added in 2025

Expansion into 8 new markets in April 2026

Operations spanning 50+ countries worldwide

The company's global expansion is driven by a dual-market leadership structure led by third-generation brothers, CEO Sinan Tuna and President Emre Tuna, who oversee global strategy while empowering localized execution across key international markets to ensure both regional relevance and unified brand growth.

Over the past decade, Farmasi has scaled into a global beauty and wellness enterprise while maintaining private ownership and full control of its long-term growth strategy.

Farmasi's projected $800M revenue for 2026 reflects continued international expansion and sustained global demand across its product categories and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About Farmasi

Farmasi is a global beauty and wellness company operating in more than 50 countries, built at the intersection of innovation, entrepreneurship, and community-led commerce. With a portfolio spanning cosmetics, skincare, personal care, and nutrition, Farmasi has become one of the most rapidly expanding companies in modern direct selling, redefining how beauty brands scale through social commerce and creator-driven distribution.

Founded by brothers Emre Tuna and Sinan Tuna, Farmasi has grown from a family-built venture into a fast-scaling international enterprise, powered by a digital-first business model and a global network of independent entrepreneurs.

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SOURCE Farmasi