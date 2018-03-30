Farmder: A "Tinder for Farmers" Dating App Launches for Rural Singles

TORONTO, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An experienced figure in the field of dating app development is preparing to launch a new digital offering aimed specifically at those in rural and agricultural communities.

Farmder: Love in the Country Life Farmder, the Tinder-style app for single farmers

Conceived by Michelle Li, Farmder (official site: http://www.farmderapp.com) has been described as a "Tinder for farmers", and it is hoped that it will emulate the success of the now iconic dating app. A city-dweller for most of her life, Michelle had been working in the digital dating industry for over a decade when she noticed a significant demographic who were not being catered for. Farmers.

For Michelle, the solution was clear; she would need to design and launch a dating app just for farmers, one which would make it easier for those in rural communities to find love and companionship online. Thus, Farmder was born.

Farmder co-founder Michelle had this to say about the new app:

"It's very difficult to find the right one on Tinder if you have any specific requirements. For example, if you are a biker, it's likely that you want to only date other bikers. So a dating app specifically for bikers and riders would be better than Tinder in this scenario," she said.

"There are many niche dating apps in different fields. Why not one for single farmers?"

Michelle also pointed out that, while it is designed for those who live the farming life, Farmder is not exclusively intended for those in the countryside. Many city folk have become tired of the hustle and bustle of urban life and crave something else. Finding love with, and marrying, a farmer could be the ideal option for those who feel the same way.

As Michelle says, Farmder's slogan is "Love in the country life!"

Users of Farmder will find it similar in design to Tinder. If you encounter a profile that you like, you swipe right and hope for a match. If the profile is not quite right for you, swipe left and forget about it.

There is also another social aspect to Farmder, which users may find similar to Facebook's profile feed. This feature - known as 'Moments' - gives users the ability to upload photos and post status updates, sharing their life on the farm with potential new friends, lovers, or even something more special.

You can find Farmder in the app marketplace for Apple devices. Get in touch with Michelle and her team to learn more.

