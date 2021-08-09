Farmed Animal Sanctuaries Across the U.S. Unite in The Goat Games 2021 with the Support of Olympic Medalist and 7-Time US Champion Dotsie Bausch

SAUGERTIES, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready. Set. Goat! Catskill Animal Sanctuary, a non-profit, 155-acre farm animal refuge in New York's Hudson Valley, is hosting the second annual Goat Games from August 14 through August 21, 2021. The Goat Games, which will rally the support of farmed animal sanctuaries across the U.S., are co-hosted with the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the certifying body for sanctuaries. This year, the Goat Games are supported by a community of vegan athletes, including Olympic Silver Medalist and 7-Time US cycling champion, Dotsie Bausch.

Chester, the goat champion for Catskill Animal Sanctuary

The Goat Games is a virtual event that challenges human participants to run, walk, bike, hike, or create an activity of their choosing to raise funds for a participating sanctuary. A goat champion has been designated for each of the ten sanctuaries, and "athletes" will rally behind the goat representing the sanctuary they want to support.

When the 2020 Tokyo games were canceled, Catskill Animal Sanctuary set out to create a friendly virtual competition people could get excited about in the midst of a global pandemic: The Goat Games 2020. "We wanted to inspire friendly competition, raise critical funds and instill hope in people who support our urgent work," said CAS founder Kathy Stevens. "The Games are a fun, interactive experience for people of any age and ability located anywhere in the world, and the collective voice of ten sanctuaries will speak loudly for farmed animals everywhere."

Funds raised through donations and sponsorships will support the life-saving mission of each participating sanctuary.

One of the most ardent supporters of the Goat Games is Dotsie Bausch, 7-time US National Champion, Olympic silver medalist in track cycling, and founder of Switch4Good, an organization that challenges the promotion of milk as a "health food" and encourages athletes and others to go dairy-free.

"I am delighted to support The Goat Games 2021 because I know firsthand that it's possible to thrive on a plant-based diet," said Bausch. "But plant-based living is also kinder to our planet, and reduces the suffering of farmed animals exploited by our food system. These extraordinary sanctuaries are saving countless lives and need our support!" Bausch hopes that animal lovers from around the country will join her effort to raise lifesaving funds.

Goat Games Co-Host Team Catskill Animal Sanctuary is joined by:

Team Barn Sanctuary, MI

Team Farmaste Animal Sanctuary, MN

Team Heartwood Haven, WA

Team Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, PA

Team Kindred Spirits Sanctuary, FL

Team Little Bear Sanctuary, FL

Team Pasado's Safe Haven, WA

Team Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge, NC

Team Wildwood Farm Sanctuary & Preserve, OR

For more information on The Goat Games 2021 including registering and/or making a donation, visit thegoatgames.org.

About Catskill Animal Sanctuary

Founded in 2001, Catskill Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit, 155-acre refuge in New York's Hudson Valley. It is home to eleven species of rescued farmed animals with between 275 and 400 residents at any given time. In addition to direct animal aid, the Sanctuary offers on-site tours, a weekly podcast, vegan cooking lessons, and educational programs that advocate veganism as the very best way to end animal suffering, improve human health, and heal an ailing planet.

Catskill Animal Sanctuary is the only U.S. farmed animal sanctuary with highest honors from:

For more information, call (845) 336-8447 or go to www.casanctuary.org.

About Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to strengthen- ing and supporting the work of animal sanctuaries, rescues, and rehabilitation centers worldwide. The goal of GFAS is to ensure these organizations are supported, recognized and rewarded for meeting important criteria in providing care to their animal residents. GFAS was founded in 2007 by animal protection leaders in response to virtually unchecked and often hidden exploitation of animals for human entertainment and financial profit. www.sanctuaryfederation.org.

