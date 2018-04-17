Farmer Joe's Gardens Announces Seasonal Start to Local Farmer Harvest Program and Yearly Community Food Initiative

WALLINGFORD, Conn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmer Joe's Gardens (www.farmerjoesgardens.com) officially kicks off its yearly community supported agricultural program (CSA) with pre-season summer greens starter. In this initial Farmer Harvest Program, community members and businesses can now receive early bird baskets of spring greens, as well as purchase farm food shares to enter the queue for the upcoming summer harvest.

Farmer Joe is showing a few examples of the CSA basket over the summer. Farmer Joe is holding a summer greens starter basket. For the vegetable fans we offer a pre-season CSA that is heavy on the fresh picked greens like lettuce, kale, chard and we pack it in along with amazing recipes.

Farmer Joe's Gardens offers its summer fruits and vegetables in two weekly basket sizes: full and medium. Pickup days for the baskets are Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting on May 31 for those interested in early spring produce. Community members and businesses wishing to join the normal line up of summer baskets can begin the 15-week program which starts on June 15. Farmer Joe's Gardens also offers a truncated 13-week program starting July 4th, for those who enjoy a side dish of vegetables but would prefer a shorter commitment.

"Our role in the local CSA program has changed the way we plan our yearly farming. Knowing what our community prefers to serve at their dinner tables allows us to plant specific crops to meet those individual needs; we now plant our fields based on meal choices, not just bulk sales. We're also happy to introduce folks to new fruits and vegetables, as well as give them the recipes they need to successfully add these new ingredients to their meals," Farmer Joe DeFrancesco said.

Helping the community at large, Farmer Joe's Garden is proud to provide food baskets to both the Master's Manna food pantry (www.mastersmanna.org) and the Meriden Soup Kitchen (www.meridensoupkitchen.org) as a part of Farmer Joe's Gift-a-Share program. In partnership with Farmer Joe, community members and businesses can purchase shares of the garden to supply both the pantry and the soup kitchen all summer long with fresh produce. Additionally, Farmer Joe's Garden is a drop off point for food donations, which it will happily bundle with its weekly food basket deliveries.

About

Farmer Joe's Gardens is an award-winning family owned farm with four generations of expertise and experience applied to responsible farming practice. In addition to providing a wide variety of locally grown vegetables, fruit and livestock-related food items for the surrounding community, Farmer Joe's Gardens is rapidly becoming a leader in local CSA initiatives and heirloom farming.

Contact:

Joe and Ida DeFrancesco, Owners

203-265-0696

192856@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmer-joes-gardens-announces-seasonal-start-to-local-farmer-harvest-program-and-yearly-community-food-initiative-300630261.html

SOURCE Farmer Joe's Gardens LLC

Related Links

http://www.farmerjoesgardens.com

