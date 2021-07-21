Farmer John Embarks On Year Two Of Its California Commitment Tour To Feed, Celebrate And Serve The Greater Los Angeles Area With Free Hot Dogs This Summer

But the giving doesn't stop there. On July 21, in celebration of the brand's favorite summer holiday – National Hot Dog Day – Farmer John will kick off its tour with a gesture of appreciation to the best neighborhood to call home by offering fans a chance to win Farmer John hot dogs for a year! Hot dog enthusiasts can visit one of the tour stops between now and September 6, 2021 to submit an entry form through the site https://FreeFarmerJohnFranks.com , and while they're there, enjoy a "thank you" in the form of a free meal. Learn more by visiting https://FreeFarmerJohnFranks.com/rules for official rules*.

"We're thrilled to have the Farmer John food truck back on the road for the California Commitment Tour's second trip around Los Angeles to give back to our neighbors and local communities with free hot dog and smoked sausage meals," said Michael Merritt, senior director of brand marketing for Farmer John at Smithfield Foods. "As a brand that has called L.A. home since 1931, Farmer John is devoted to being a positive force in the local region and is honored to serve the community once again through this initiative."

The California Commitment Tour food truck will complete three to four stops per week at various local establishments, like healthcare facilities, youth empowerment centers, grocery retailers and postal establishments, among others. The tour and sweepstakes kicked off today with an event at Los Angeles Purple Line Construction Project with free meals for construction employees working on a major project to help extend subway transportation across the city.

Farmer John is honored to give back, one meal at a time to show appreciation to Californians, especially local heroes who remained on the frontlines to ensure we stayed safe, healthy and had access to the resources we needed during the pandemic. Whether providing healthcare, delivering packages, ringing up groceries or other roles that keeping communities running, this unprecedented time showed us just how "essential" our essential workers are and how vital a neighbor's helping hand can be.

Throughout the California Commitment Tour, local consumers can nominate individuals or locations in their neighborhood who went above and beyond to keep their community running by posting to social media using the hashtag #CommittedtoCalifornia. To pay tribute, Farmer John will be surprising select nominees by popping up at locations deserving of a free meal, so don't miss out on posting about your favorite hometown heroes.

For more information and to see where the Farmer John California Commitment Tour goes next, follow us on Facebook (@FarmerJohn), Instagram (@FarmerJohnLA) or Twitter (@FarmerJohnLA). Farmer John is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, who are at least 18 years old as of date of entry. Begins 12:00 AM ET on July 21, 2021 ends 11:59 PM ET on September 6, 2021. For Official Rules and eligibility,visit https://FreeFarmerJohnFranks.com/rules. Sponsor: Smithfield Packaged Meats Sales Corp.

About Farmer John

Based in California since 1931, Farmer John has pioneered a revolution in the supply of local flavorful meats. The journey began with Irish-American brothers Francis and Bernard Clougherty curing and selling pork bellies and smoked hams to local grocery stores, and continues today with staples like breakfast sausage and hot dogs. This longstanding Southern California brand remains committed to crafting the highest quality meats full of freshness and flavor. For more information on our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.farmerjohn.com or follow us on Facebook (@FarmerJohn), Instagram (@FarmerJohnLA) or Twitter (@FarmerJohnLA). Check out our 2020 Thank You Tour highlights here on the Farmer John YouTube Channel.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

