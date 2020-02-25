Farmer Mac Reports 2019 Results

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac;NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the availability and affordability of credit for the benefit of rural America, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Sequential net business volume growth of $185.6 million to total outstanding business volume of $21.1 billion , primarily driven by the Farm & Ranch line of business

to total outstanding business volume of , primarily driven by the Farm & Ranch line of business Net income attributable to common stockholders grew 49% year-over-year to $29.1 million , or $2.70 per diluted common share

, or per diluted common share Core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, grew 20% year-over-year to $24.5 million , or $2.27 per diluted common share

, or per diluted common share Net interest income grew 17% year-over-year to $49.4 million

Net effective spread, a non-GAAP measure, increased 18% from the prior-year period to $46.0 million

90-day delinquencies were 0.78% of the $7.8 billion Farm & Ranch portfolio and 0.29% of total outstanding business volume as of December 31, 2019

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Net business volume growth year-over-year of $1.4 billion to total outstanding business volume of $21.1 billion , primarily driven by the Rural Utilities and Farm & Ranch lines of business

to total outstanding business volume of , primarily driven by the Rural Utilities and Farm & Ranch lines of business Net income attributable to common stockholders of $93.7 million , or $8.69 per diluted common share

, or per diluted common share Core earnings grew 12% year-over-year to $93.7 million , or $8.70 per diluted common share

, or per diluted common share Net interest income of $173.1 million , compared to $174.4 million for the prior year

, compared to for the prior year Net effective spread increased 12% from the prior year to $168.6 million

Subsequent to December 31, 2019

On February 24, 2020 , Farmer Mac's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share for first quarter 2020

, Farmer Mac's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of per common share for first quarter 2020 Reflects an increase of $0.10 per common share, or 14%, over the quarterly dividend payout in 2019

"We had an excellent fourth quarter 2019 from both a volume growth and core earnings standpoint, capping off a strong 2019 for Farmer Mac," said President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Nordholm. "Our growth and strong financial performance in 2019 can largely be attributed to closely aligning our business development efforts with our multi-year strategic plan. Entering 2020, Farmer Mac continues to be in excellent financial condition as we strategically focus on the execution of our mission to increase access of financing to rural America by more opportunistically expanding our business volume and market share through utilizing new, innovative solutions to acquire and retain customers. By executing upon our strategic plan with an increased emphasis on customer value and volume growth, we believe we will be well-positioned to further expand our bottom line, and successfully continue to execute upon our mission while delivering value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Business Volume

During fourth quarter 2019, Farmer Mac added $185.6 million net business volume growth. This increase was driven by net growth of $383.2 million in Farm & Ranch, $52.4 million in USDA Guarantees, and $48.0 million in Rural Utilities. The net growth in these lines of business were partially offset by a net business volume decline in the Institutional Credit line of business of $298.0 million.

The Farm & Ranch line of business experienced net growth of $383.2 million during fourth quarter 2019 attributable to $602.8 million of new loans purchased (including the purchase of a pool of 34 dairy loans in the aggregate amount of $98.1 million) and $65.6 million of new LTSPCs, offset in part by loan repayments of $163.2 million and LTSPC repayments of $122.0 million.

Net growth in Farm & Ranch loan purchases of $439.6 million increased 162% from fourth quarter 2018 primarily due to customer retention initiatives and an increased focus on product innovation, structure, and competitiveness.

Our USDA Guarantees line of business experienced net growth of $52.4 million during fourth quarter 2019, as $143.6 million of new business volume was offset in part by $91.2 million of maturities and repayments.

Outstanding business volume in our Rural Utilities line of business increased by $48.0 million during fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to $58.5 million of new loans purchased, including a $10.0 million participation interest in a solar project financing. This increase was offset by a $10.5 million net decrease in LTSPCs.

Our Institutional Credit line of business decreased by $298.0 million during fourth quarter 2019, due to the termination of a $300.0 million revolving floating rate AgVantage facility.

Spreads

Net interest income for fourth quarter 2019 was $49.4 million, compared to $42.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by net growth in outstanding business volume. Net interest yield was 0.95% for fourth quarter 2019, as compared to 0.93% in fourth quarter 2018.

Net effective spread, a non-GAAP measure, for fourth quarter 2019 was $46.0 million, a $7.1 million increase from $38.9 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in outstanding business volume, which increased net effective spread by approximately $4.5 million. In percentage terms, net effective spread was 0.95% for fourth quarter 2019 and 0.93% for fourth quarter 2018.

Earnings

Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders for fourth quarter 2019 were $29.1 million ($2.70 per diluted common share), a 49% increase from $19.6 million ($1.82 per diluted common share) in fourth quarter 2018. The $9.5 million increase was driven by a $5.7 million after-tax increase in net interest income and a $5.6 million after-tax increase in the fair value of undesignated financial derivatives due to fluctuations in long-term interest rates. These were partially offset by a $2.1 million after-tax increase in the provision for loan losses.

Farmer Mac's non-GAAP core earnings for fourth quarter 2019 was $24.5 million ($2.27 per diluted common share), a 20% increase from $20.5 million ($1.90 per diluted common share) in fourth quarter 2018. The $4.0 million year-over-year increase in core earnings was primarily due to a $5.6 million after-tax increase in net effective spread primarily resulting from an increase in outstanding business volume. The increase to core earnings was partially offset by a $2.1 million after-tax increase in the provision for loan losses.

Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Business Volume

Outstanding business volume was $21.1 billion as of December 31, 2019, which represents an increase of $1.4 billion from December 31, 2018 after taking into account all new business, maturities, and paydowns on existing assets. This increase was driven by net growth of $688.5 million in Rural Utilities, $543.0 million in Farm & Ranch, $104.6 million in USDA Guarantees, and $57.4 million in Institutional Credit.

The $688.5 million net growth in our Rural Utilities line of business during 2019 was primarily due to the purchase of a portfolio of participations in seasoned Rural Utilities loans in February of 2019 in the amount of $546.2 million.

The $543.0 million net increase in our Farm & Ranch line of business was comprised of a $688.2 million net increase in outstanding loan purchase volume, partially offset by a $145.3 million net decrease in loans under LTSPCs. Net growth of 15.0% in Farm & Ranch loan purchases over the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared favorably to the 2.3% net growth of the overall agricultural mortgage loan market over the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 (based on an analysis of bank and Farm Credit System call report data).

Our USDA Guarantees line of business grew by $104.6 million in 2019. This net portfolio growth was primarily due to product structure adjustments in the second half of 2019 to more effectively meet customer demands in an increasingly competitive environment and increased loan limits mandated by the 2018 Farm Bill.

Our Institutional Credit line of business increased by $57.4 million in 2019. This increase was primarily driven by the purchase of a new $325.0 million AgVantage security in the rural utilities industry in first quarter 2019, offset by the termination of a $300.0 million revolving floating rate AgVantage facility in fourth quarter 2019.

Spreads

Net interest income was $173.1 million for 2019, compared to $174.4 million for 2018. The overall net interest yield was 0.87% for 2019, compared to 0.96% for 2018. The $1.3 million decrease in net interest income in 2019 compared to 2018 was due to a $12.8 million decrease in net fair value changes from fair value hedge accounting relationships and a $5.2 million increase in funding and liquidity costs. These factors were partially offset by $15.1 million in net new business volume across all lines of business and the composition of existing Institutional Credit business volume and $1.6 million in various interest income fluctuations primarily related to prepayment activity. The 9 basis point decrease was primarily attributable to a 6 basis point decrease in net fair value changes from fair value hedge accounting relationships and a 5 basis point increase in funding and liquidity costs, partially offset by a 1 basis point increase from business volume.

Net effective spread, a non-GAAP measure, increased 12% to $168.6 million in 2019, compared to $151.2 million in 2018. This improvement was primarily due to a $14.2 million increase from net new business volume across all lines of business and the composition of existing Institutional Credit business volume, a $1.6 million increase in various interest income fluctuations primarily related to prepayment activity, and a $1.6 million decrease in non-GAAP funding costs. In percentage terms, net effective spread was 0.91% for both 2019 and 2018 primarily because the narrower spreads on our liquidity investment securities in 2019 were approximately matched by the effect in 2018 of the prepayment and full amortization of an interest-only strip from our liquidity investment portfolio.

Earnings

Net income attributable to common stockholders for 2019 was $93.7 million ($8.69 per diluted common share), compared to $94.9 million ($8.83 per diluted common share) for 2018. The difference was primarily due to a $2.5 million after-tax increase in the provision for loan losses, a $1.6 million after-tax increase in operating expenses, a $1.0 million after-tax decrease in net interest income, and a $0.8 million increase in preferred stock dividends. These factors were partially offset by a $7.1 million after-tax increase in the fair value of undesignated financial derivatives due to fluctuations in long-term interest rates.

Non-GAAP core earnings for 2019 were $93.7 million ($8.70 per diluted common share), a 12% increase from $84.0 million ($7.82 per diluted common share) in 2018. The year-over-year increase in core earnings was primarily due to a $13.8 million after-tax increase in net effective spread driven by higher business volume, partially offset by a $2.5 million after-tax increase in the provision for loan losses and a $1.6 million after-tax increase in operating expenses related to continued investments in technology and business infrastructure as well as increases in compensation and employee benefits expenses.

See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below for more information about core earnings, core earnings per share, and net effective spread and for reconciliations of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures.

Credit

As of December 31, 2019, Farmer Mac's allowance for losses was $12.6 million (0.16% of the Farm & Ranch portfolio), compared to $9.2 million (0.13% of the Farm & Ranch portfolio) as of December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a specific reserve on a single specialized poultry loan, a decrease in overall credit quality, and net portfolio growth.

As of December 31, 2019, Farmer Mac's substandard assets were $310.0 million (4.0% of the Farm & Ranch portfolio), compared to $232.7 million (3.2% of the Farm & Ranch portfolio) as of December 31, 2018. The increase of $77.3 million in substandard assets during 2019 reflected an overall deterioration in the credit quality of the portfolio with more loans migrating into the substandard classification than migrating or paying off from the substandard classification. The percentage of substandard assets within the portfolio was at the historical average as of December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2019, Farmer Mac's 90-day delinquencies were $61.0 million (0.78% of the Farm & Ranch portfolio), compared to $26.9 million (0.37% of the Farm & Ranch portfolio) as of December 31, 2018. Across all of Farmer Mac's lines of business, 90-day delinquencies represented 0.29% of total outstanding business volume as of December 31, 2019, compared to 0.14% as of December 31, 2018. Farmer Mac's 90-day delinquency rate remained below its historical average of 1.0% of the Farm & Ranch portfolio as of December 31, 2019.

Capital

As of December 31, 2019, Farmer Mac's core capital level was $815.4 million, which was $196.7 million above the minimum capital level required by our statutory charter. This compares to $727.6 million as of December 31, 2018, which was $182.6 million above the minimum capital requirement. Farmer Mac's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.9% as of December 31, 2019. The increase in capital above the minimum capital level was due to the Board-authorized issuance of the Series D Preferred Stock in May 2019 and the increase in retained earnings partially offset by growth in our outstanding business volume and the redemption of the Series B Preferred Stock in June 2019.

Dividends

On February 24, 2020, Farmer Mac's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on all three classes of common stock – Class A voting common stock (NYSE: AGM.A), Class B voting common stock (not listed on any exchange), and Class C non-voting common stock (NYSE: AGM). This quarterly dividend will be payable on March 31, 2020 to holders of record of common stock as of March 16, 2020. This is the eighth consecutive year that Farmer Mac has increased its quarterly common stock dividend, and Farmer Mac believes that the most recent increase is supported by Farmer Mac's earnings potential and overall capital position.

Farmer Mac's board of directors also declared a dividend on each of Farmer Mac's three classes of preferred stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.3672 per share of 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: AGM.PR.A), $0.375 per share of 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (NYSE: AGM.PR.C), and $0.35625 per share of 5.700% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: AGM.PR.D) is for the period from but not including January 17, 2020 to and including April 17, 2020. The preferred dividends will be payable on April 17, 2020 to holders of record as of April 1, 2020.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's 2019 financial results will be held beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (888) 346-2616

Telephone (International): (412) 902-4254

Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for two weeks following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for fourth quarter and full year 2019 is in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core earnings and core earnings per share principally differ from net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, respectively, by excluding the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected.

Core earnings and core earnings per share also differ from net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, respectively, by excluding specified infrequent or unusual transactions that Farmer Mac believes are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business. For example, we have excluded from core earnings the loss on retirement of preferred stock and the re-measurement of the deferred tax asset.

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. Net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it excludes: (1) the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value that are amortized as adjustments to yield in interest income over the contractual or estimated remaining lives of the underlying assets; (2) interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties, which are presented on Farmer Mac's consolidated balance sheets as "Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost"; and (3) the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in a fair value hedge accounting relationship.

Net effective spread also principally differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes: (1) the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"); and (2) the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives. More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed today with the SEC.

For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or the agricultural or rural utilities industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural utilities indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions and geopolitics on agricultural mortgage or rural utilities lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

the effect of any changes in Farmer Mac's executive leadership; and

other factors that could have a negative effect on agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of weather and fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from our low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency. For more than thirty years, Farmer Mac has been delivering the capital and commitment rural America deserves. More information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on Farmer Mac's website at www.farmermac.com .

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 604,381



$ 425,256

Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value 2,959,843



2,217,852

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 45,032



45,032

Total Investment Securities 3,004,875



2,262,884

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value 7,143,025



5,974,497

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,447,451



2,096,618

Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 8,590,476



8,071,115

USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 8,913



9,999

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,232,160



2,166,174

Total USDA Securities 2,241,073



2,176,173

Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 5,390,977



4,004,968

Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 1,600,917



1,517,101

Allowance for loan losses (10,454)



(7,017)

Total loans, net of allowance 6,981,440



5,515,052

Real estate owned, at lower of cost or fair value 1,770



128

Financial derivatives, at fair value 10,519



7,487

Interest receivable (includes $20,568 and $19,783, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 199,195



180,080

Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 38,442



40,366

Deferred tax asset, net 16,510



6,369

Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,693



9,418

Total Assets $ 21,709,374



$ 18,694,328









Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable:





Due within one year $ 10,019,082



$ 7,757,050

Due after one year 9,079,566



8,486,647

Total notes payable 19,098,648



16,243,697

Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 1,616,504



1,528,957

Financial derivatives, at fair value 27,042



19,633

Accrued interest payable (includes $18,018 and $17,125, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 106,959



96,743

Guarantee and commitment obligation 36,700



38,683

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,081



11,891

Reserve for losses 2,164



2,167

Total Liabilities 20,910,098



17,941,771

Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series A, par value $25 per share, 2,400,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 58,333



58,333

Series B, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 (redemption value $75,000,000) —



73,044

Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 73,382



73,382

Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659



—

Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031



1,031

Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500



500

Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,180,744 shares and 9,137,550 shares outstanding, respectively 9,181



9,138

Additional paid-in capital 119,304



118,822

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (16,161)



24,956

Retained earnings 457,047



393,351

Total Equity 799,276



752,557

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 21,709,374



$ 18,694,328



FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investments and cash equivalents $ 19,804



$ 16,498



$ 81,522



$ 55,179

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 81,267



77,474



333,896



290,953

Loans 61,883



52,481



229,675



198,152

Total interest income 162,954



146,453



645,093



544,284

Total interest expense 113,584



104,237



471,958



369,848

Net interest income 49,370



42,216



173,135



174,436

Provision for loan losses (2,430)



(146)



(3,504)



(238)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,940



42,070



169,631



174,198

Non-interest income:













Guarantee and commitment fees 3,401



3,506



13,666



13,976

Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives 4,089



(2,999)



5,282



(3,687)

Gains on trading securities 172



57



326



81

Losses on sale of available-for-sale investment securities (236)



—



(236)



—

Losses on sale of real estate owned —



—



—



(7)

Other income 526



118



1,904



1,377

Non-interest income 7,952



682



20,942



11,740

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and employee benefits 6,732



7,167



28,762



27,534

General and administrative 5,773



5,829



20,311



19,707

Regulatory fees 725



687



2,788



2,562

Real estate owned operating costs, net —



—



64



16

Provision for/(release of) reserve for losses 421



20



(3)



97

Non-interest expense 13,651



13,703



51,922



49,916

Income before income taxes 41,241



29,049



138,651



136,022

Income tax expense 8,743



6,193



29,105



27,942

Net income attributable to Farmer Mac 32,498



22,856



109,546



108,080

Preferred stock dividends (3,432)



(3,296)



(13,940)



(13,182)

Loss on retirement of preferred stock —



—



(1,956)



—

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 29,066



$ 19,560



$ 93,650



$ 94,898

















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 2.72



$ 1.84



$ 8.76



$ 8.91

Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.70



$ 1.82



$ 8.69



$ 8.83



Reconciliations Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated: Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 29,066



$ 14,406



$ 19,560

Less reconciling items:









Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 4,469



(7,117)



(96)

Losses on hedging activities due to fair value changes (220)



(4,535)



(853)

Unrealized gains on trading securities 172



49



57

Amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 40



(7)



67

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 1,339



232



(312)

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —



—



—

Income tax effect related to reconciling items (1,218)



2,389



238

Sub-total 4,582



(8,989)



(899)

Core earnings $ 24,484



$ 23,395



$ 20,459













Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $ 45,991



$ 42,461



$ 38,855

Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 5,432



5,208



5,309

Other(3) 100



389



(129)

Total revenues 51,523



48,058



44,035













Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):









Provision for losses 2,851



623



166

REO operating expenses —



—



—

Losses/(gains) on sale of REO —



—



—

Total credit related expense/(income) 2,851



623



166













Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 6,732



7,654



7,167

General and administrative 5,773



5,253



5,829

Regulatory fees 725



688



687

Total operating expenses 13,230



13,595



13,683













Net earnings 35,442



33,840



30,186

Income tax expense(4) 7,526



7,018



6,431

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 3,432



3,427



3,296

Core earnings $ 24,484



$ 23,395



$ 20,459













Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 2.29



$ 2.19



$ 1.92

Diluted 2.27



2.17



1.90

(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 93,650



$ 94,898

Less reconciling items:





Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 10,077



7,959

(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (9,010)



4,449

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities 326



81

Amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value (122)



(461)

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 1,089



1,708

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock (1,956)



—

Income tax effect related to reconciling items (496)



(2,885)

Sub-total (92)



10,851

Core earnings $ 93,742



$ 84,047









Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(1) $ 168,608



$ 151,195

Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 21,335



20,733

Other(3) 1,775



520

Total revenues 191,718



172,448









Credit related expense (GAAP):





Provision for losses 3,501



335

REO operating expenses 64



16

Losses/(gains) on sale of REO —



7

Total credit related expense 3,565



358









Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 28,762



27,534

General and administrative 20,311



19,707

Regulatory fees 2,788



2,562

Total operating expenses 51,861



49,803









Net earnings 136,292



122,287

Income tax expense(4) 28,610



25,058

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 13,940



13,182

Core earnings $ 93,742



$ 84,047









Core earnings per share:





Basic $ 8.76



$ 7.89

Diluted 8.70



7.82

(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 2.72



$ 1.34



$ 1.84



$ 8.76



$ 8.91

Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.42



(0.66)



(0.01)



0.94



0.75

(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (0.02)



(0.42)



(0.08)



(0.83)



0.41

Unrealized gains on trading securities 0.02



—



0.01



0.03



0.01

Amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value —



—



0.01



(0.01)



(0.04)

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.13



0.02



(0.03)



0.10



0.16

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —



—



—



(0.18)



—

Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.12)



0.21



0.02



(0.05)



(0.27)

Sub-total 0.43



(0.85)



(0.08)



—



1.02

Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 2.29



$ 2.19



$ 1.92



$ 8.76



$ 7.89





















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,711



10,706



10,669



10,696



10,654



Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30,

2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 2.70



$ 1.33



$ 1.82



$ 8.69



$ 8.83

Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.42



(0.66)



(0.01)



0.93



0.74

(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (0.02)



(0.42)



(0.08)



(0.83)



0.41

Unrealized gains on trading securities 0.02



—



0.01



0.03



0.01

Amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value —



—



0.01



(0.01)



(0.04)

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.12



0.02



(0.03)



0.10



0.16

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —



—



—



(0.18)



—

Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.11)



0.22



0.02



(0.05)



(0.27)

Sub-total 0.43



(0.84)



(0.08)



(0.01)



1.01

Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 2.27



$ 2.17



$ 1.90



$ 8.70



$ 7.82





















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,784



10,776



10,745



10,778



10,746



The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated: Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income/yield $ 49,370



0.95 %

$ 40,112



0.78 %

$ 42,216



0.93 %

$ 173,135



0.87 %

$ 174,436



0.96 % Net effects of consolidated trusts (2,031)



0.03 %

(1,859)



0.02 %

(1,804)



0.04 %

(7,669)



0.03 %

(6,757)



0.04 % Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives (725)



(0.02) %

(268)



— %

(2,161)



(0.06) %

(5,095)



(0.03) %

(11,685)



(0.07) % Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value 58



— %

28



— %

(138)



— %

398



— %

417



0.01 % Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 30



— %

(42)



— %

(69)



— %

(68)



— %

(275)



— % Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships (711)



(0.01) %

4,490



0.10 %

811



0.02 %

7,907



0.04 %

(4,941)



(0.03) % Net effective spread $ 45,991



0.95 %

$ 42,461



0.90 %

$ 38,855



0.93 %

$ 168,608



0.91 %

$ 151,195



0.91 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019: Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Farm &

Ranch

USDA

Guarantees

Rural

Utilities

Institutional

Credit

Corporate

Reconciling

Adjustments

Consolidated

Net Income

(in thousands) Net interest income $ 18,674



$ 4,425



$ 4,195



$ 19,614



$ 2,462



$ —



$ 49,370

Less: reconciling adjustments(1)(2)(3) (2,300)



(62)



676



(1,606)



(87)



3,379



—

Net effective spread 16,374



4,363



4,871



18,008



2,375



3,379





Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 4,732



246



343



111



—



(2,031)



3,401

Other income/(expense)(3) 339



82



7



—



(328)



4,451



4,551

Non-interest income/(loss) 5,071



328



350



111



(328)



2,420



7,952





























Provision for loan losses (2,430)



—



—



—



—



—



(2,430)





























Release of reserve for losses (421)



—



—



—



—



—



(421)

Other non-interest expense (4,927)



(1,478)



(1,303)



(1,920)



(3,602)



—



(13,230)

Non-interest expense(4) (5,348)



(1,478)



(1,303)



(1,920)



(3,602)



—



(16,081)

Core earnings before income taxes 13,667



3,213



3,918



16,199



(1,555)



5,799

(5) 41,241

Income tax (expense)/benefit (2,870)



(675)



(823)



(3,402)



244



(1,217)



(8,743)

Core earnings before preferred stock dividends 10,797



2,538



3,095



12,797



(1,311)



4,582

(5) 32,498

Preferred stock dividends —



—



—



—



(3,432)



—



(3,432)

Segment core earnings/(losses) $ 10,797



$ 2,538



$ 3,095



$ 12,797



$ (4,743)



$ 4,582

(5) $ 29,066





























Total assets at carrying value $ 5,408,302



$ 2,311,932



$ 1,717,405



$ 8,606,912



$ 3,664,823



$ —



$ 21,709,374

Total on- and off-balance sheet program assets at principal balance $ 7,776,950



$ 2,620,175



$ 2,280,571



$ 8,440,246



$ —



$ —



$ 21,117,942

(1) Excludes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts. (2) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "(Losses)/gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment. (4) Includes directly attributable costs and an allocation of indirectly attributable costs based on employee headcount. (5) Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.

Supplemental Information The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's four lines of business as of the dates indicated: Lines of Business - Outstanding Business Volume

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2018

(in thousands) Farm & Ranch:





Loans $ 3,675,640



$ 3,071,222

Loans held in trusts:





Beneficial interests owned by third party investors 1,600,917



1,517,101

LTSPCs 2,393,071



2,509,787

Guaranteed Securities 107,322



135,862

USDA Guarantees:





USDA Securities 2,199,072



2,120,553

Farmer Mac Guaranteed USDA Securities 421,103



395,067

Rural Utilities:





Loans 1,671,293



938,843

LTSPCs(1) 609,278



653,272

Institutional Credit





AgVantage Securities 8,440,246



8,082,817

Revolving floating rate AgVantage facility(2) —



300,000

Total $ 21,117,942



$ 19,724,524

(1) Includes $20.0 million and $17.0 million related to one-year loan purchase commitments on which Farmer Mac receives a nominal unused commitment fee as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) During 2019, the facility was drawn on two separate occurrences for $100.0 million and $150.0 million and later repaid. During 2018, $100.0 million of this facility was drawn and later repaid. The facility was terminated during fourth quarter 2019.

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread by segment:

Net Effective Spread by Line of Business





Farm & Ranch

USDA Guarantees

Rural Utilities

Institutional Credit

Corporate

Net Effective

Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:













































December 31, 2019(1) $ 16,374



1.90 %

$ 4,363



0.78 %

$ 4,871



1.17 %

$ 18,008



0.85 %

$ 2,375



0.27 %

$ 45,991



0.95 % September 30, 2019 13,181



1.66 %

4,314



0.79 %

4,502



1.16 %

17,807



0.84 %

2,657



0.30 %

42,461



0.90 % June 30, 2019 13,335



1.72 %

4,097



0.76 %

3,996



1.10 %

17,371



0.82 %

2,556



0.34 %

41,355



0.91 % March 31, 2019 12,737



1.70 %

3,964



0.74 %

3,233



1.12 %

16,373



0.79 %

2,494



0.35 %

38,801



0.89 % December 31, 2018 13,288



1.79 %

4,630



0.85 %

2,833



1.19 %

15,751



0.80 %

2,353



0.36 %

38,855



0.93 % September 30, 2018 13,887



1.91 %

4,627



0.86 %

2,877



1.18 %

15,642



0.78 %

2,044



0.30 %

39,077



0.93 % June 30, 2018 13,347



1.86 %

4,398



0.83 %

2,923



1.15 %

15,220



0.76 %

274



0.04 %

36,162



0.86 % March 31, 2018 12,540



1.80 %

4,400



0.82 %

2,950



1.12 %

14,824



0.78 %

2,387



0.36 %

37,101



0.91 % December 31, 2017 12,396



1.80 %

4,979



0.93 %

3,057



1.14 %

14,800



0.78 %

2,235



0.35 %

37,467



0.93 % (1) See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders: Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

December

2019

September

2019

June

2019

March

2019

December

2018

September

2018

June

2018

March

2018

December

2017

(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 45,991



$ 42,461



$ 41,355



$ 38,801



$ 38,855



$ 39,077



$ 36,162



$ 37,101



$ 37,467

Guarantee and commitment fees 5,432



5,208



5,276



5,419



5,309



5,170



5,171



5,083



5,157

Other 100



389



777



509



(129)



110



111



428



69

Total revenues 51,523



48,058



47,408



44,729



44,035



44,357



41,444



42,612



42,693





































Credit related expense/(income):

































Provision for/(release of) losses 2,851



623



420



(393)



166



(3)



582



(410)



464

REO operating expenses —



—



64



—



—



—



—



16



—

Losses/(gains) on sale of REO —



—



—



—



—



41



(34)



—



(964)

Total credit related expense/(income) 2,851



623



484



(393)



166



38



548



(394)



(500)





































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 6,732



7,654



6,770



7,606



7,167



6,777



6,936



6,654



5,247

General and administrative 5,773



5,253



4,689



4,596



5,829



4,350



5,202



4,326



4,348

Regulatory fees 725



688



687



688



687



625



625



625



625

Total operating expenses 13,230



13,595



12,146



12,890



13,683



11,752



12,763



11,605



10,220





































Net earnings 35,442



33,840



34,778



32,232



30,186



32,567



28,133



31,401



32,973

Income tax expense 7,526



7,018



7,351



6,715



6,431



6,891



5,477



6,259



11,796

Preferred stock dividends 3,432



3,427



3,785



3,296



3,296



3,295



3,296



3,295



3,296

Core earnings $ 24,484



$ 23,395



$ 23,642



$ 22,221



$ 20,459



$ 22,381



$ 19,360



$ 21,847



$ 17,881





































Reconciling items:

































Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 4,469



(7,117)



10,485



2,240



(96)



3,625



6,709



(2,279)



(261)

(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (220)



(4,535)



(1,438)



(2,817)



(853)



1,051



1,687



2,564



(3)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets 172



49



61



44



57



(3)



11



16



60

Amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 40



(7)



(139)



(16)



67



(38)



196



(686)



(129)

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 1,339



232



(592)



110



(312)



546



232



1,242



632

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock —



—



(1,956)



—



—



—



—



—



—

Re-measurement of net deferred tax asset due to enactment of new tax legislation —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(1,365)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items (1,218)



2,389



(1,759)



92



238



(1,088)



(1,855)



(180)



(105)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 29,066



$ 14,406



$ 28,304



$ 21,874



$ 19,560



$ 26,474



$ 26,340



$ 22,524



$ 16,710



