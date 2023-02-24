Farmer Mac Reports 2022 Results

 - Announces 16% Dividend Increase -

- Outstanding Business Volume of $25.9 Billion -

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"Farmer Mac finished 2022 with record financial results because of the solid execution across our growing organization of the strategic initiatives we have put in place over the last several years to build a more diversified business platform," said President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Nordholm.  "We're focused on our mission of supporting American agriculture and rural infrastructure, and the strong alignment of purpose throughout our organization and customers coupled with our disciplined approach, continue to provide strength and resilience in what has been a volatile operating environment."  

Full Year 2022 and Recent Highlights

  • Added $9.0 billion of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of $2.3 billion
  • Net interest income grew 22% year-over-year to $270.9 million
  • Net effective spread1 increased 16% from the prior-year period to a record $255.5 million
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders increased 36% year-over-year to $151.0 million
  • Record core earnings1 of $124.3 million, or $11.42 per diluted common share, reflecting 9% growth year-over-year
  • 90-day delinquencies were 0.17% across the entire $25.9 billion portfolio as of year-end
  • Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.3 billion, exceeding statutory requirement by 64% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 14.9% as of year-end
  • On February 22, 2023, Farmer Mac's Board of Directors raised the quarterly dividend on common stock by 16% to $1.10 per share, the twelfth consecutive annual increase

_______________________________
1 Non-GAAP Measure

$ in thousands, except per share amounts

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31,
2022

Dec. 31,
2021

YoY
% Change

Dec. 31,
2022

Dec. 31,
2021

%
Change

Net Change in Business Volume

$595,444

$495,672

N/A

$2,307,619

$1,690,368

N/A

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$73,635

$53,836

37 %

$270,940

$221,951

22 %

Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP)

$71,103

$54,333

31 %

$255,529

$220,668

16 %

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$3.36

$2.49

35 %

$13.87

$10.27

35 %

Core EPS (Non-GAAP)

$3.16

$2.76

14 %

$11.42

$10.47

9 %

Dividends

On February 22, 2023, Farmer Mac's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share on all three classes of common stock - Class A voting common stock (NYSE: AGM.A), Class B voting common stock (not listed on any exchange), and Class C non-voting common stock (NYSE; AGM). This quarterly dividend, which represents an increase of 16% in Farmer Mac's quarterly dividend rate on a year-over-year basis, will be payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of record of common stock as of March 16, 2023. This is the twelfth consecutive year that Farmer Mac has increased its quarterly common stock dividend, and this increase is supported by Farmer Mac's earnings potential and overall capital position.

Farmer Mac's Board of Directors also declared a dividend on each of Farmer Mac's five classes of preferred stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share of 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (NYSE: AGM.PR.C), $0.35625 per share of 5.700% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: AGM.PR.D), $0.359375 per share of 5.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: AGM.PR.E), $0.328125 per share of 5.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: AGM.PR.F), and $0.3046875 per share of 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (AGM.PR.G), is for the period from but not including January 17, 2023 to and including April 17, 2023. The preferred dividends will be payable on April 17, 2023 to holders of record as of April 3, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Friday, February 24, 2023, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (888) 346-2616
Telephone (International): (412) 902-4254
Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/  

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for two weeks following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for 2022 is in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operation" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed today with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

  • the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
  • legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;
  • fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;
  • the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;
  • the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural infrastructure indebtedness;
  • the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or rural infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including rapid inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;
  • the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;
  • developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;
  • the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization and slow inflation; and
  • other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed today with the SEC. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from our low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency. More information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on Farmer Mac's website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)


As of

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                     861,002

$                     908,785

Investment securities:


Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $4,769,426 and $3,834,714, respectively)

4,579,564

3,836,391

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

45,032

44,970

Other investments

3,672

1,229

Total Investment Securities

4,628,268

3,882,590

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:


Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $8,019,495 and $6,135,807, respectively)

7,607,226

6,328,559

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

1,021,154

2,033,239

Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities

8,628,380

8,361,798

USDA Securities:


Trading, at fair value

1,767

4,401

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

2,409,834

2,436,331

Total USDA Securities

2,411,601

2,440,732

Loans:


Loans held for investment, at amortized cost

9,011,820

8,314,096

Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost

1,211,576

948,623

Allowance for losses

(15,089)

(14,041)

Total loans, net of allowance

10,208,307

9,248,678

Financial derivatives, at fair value

37,409

6,081

Accrued interest receivable (includes $12,514 and $10,418, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

229,061

165,604

Guarantee and commitment fees receivable

47,151

45,538

Deferred tax asset, net

18,004

15,869

Prepaid expenses and other assets

263,927

45,334

Total Assets

$                 27,333,110

$                25,121,009




Liabilities and Equity:


Liabilities:


Notes payable

$                 24,469,113

$                22,713,771

Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties

1,181,948

981,379

Financial derivatives, at fair value

175,326

35,554

Accrued interest payable (includes $8,081 and $9,619, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

117,887

59,003

Guarantee and commitment obligation

46,582

43,926

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

68,863

71,726

Reserve for losses

1,433

1,950

Total Liabilities

26,061,152

23,907,309

Commitments and Contingencies


Equity:


Preferred stock:


      Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

73,382

73,382

Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,659

96,659

Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

77,003

77,003

Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

116,160

116,160

Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

121,327

121,327

Common stock:


Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding

1,031

1,031

Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding

500

500

Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,270,265 shares and 9,235,205
shares outstanding, respectively

9,270

9,235

Additional paid-in capital

128,939

125,993

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax

(50,843)

3,853

Retained earnings

698,530

588,557

Total Equity

1,271,958

1,213,700

Total Liabilities and Equity

$                 27,333,110

$                25,121,009

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income:






Investments and cash equivalents

$             44,162

$               4,553

$             82,659

$             18,660

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities

114,538

36,747

283,769

164,723

Loans

109,027

60,951

350,420

242,582

Total interest income

267,727

102,251

716,848

425,965

Total interest expense

194,092

48,415

445,908

204,014

Net interest income

73,635

53,836

270,940

221,951

(Provision for)/release of losses

(2,022)

1,378

(1,323)

860

Net interest income after (provision for)/release of losses

71,613

55,214

269,617

222,811

Non-interest income/(expense):






Guarantee and commitment fees

3,489

3,487

13,040

12,669

Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives

1,080

(2,257)

22,631

324

Gains on sale of mortgage loans


6,539


6,539

Gains/(losses) on trading securities

24

(77)

(51)

(115)

Gains on sale of available-for-sale investment securities




253

Release of reserve for losses

77

50

517

1,327

Other income

746

469

2,551

2,069

Non-interest income

5,416

8,211

38,688

23,066

Operating expenses:






Compensation and employee benefits

12,105

11,246

48,766

42,847

General and administrative

8,055

8,492

29,772

27,507

Regulatory fees

832

812

3,269

3,062

Real estate owned operating costs, net

819


819

Operating expenses

21,811

20,550

82,626

73,416

Income before income taxes

55,218

42,875

225,679

172,461

Income tax expense

11,800

9,022

47,535

36,372

Net income

43,418

33,853

178,144

136,089

Preferred stock dividends

(6,791)

(6,792)

(27,165)

(24,677)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$             36,627

$             27,061

$           150,979

$           111,412








Earnings per common share:






Basic earnings per common share

$                 3.39

$                 2.52

$               14.00

$               10.36

Diluted earnings per common share

$                 3.36

$                 2.49

$               13.87

$               10.27

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated: 

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$                   36,627

$                   34,627

$                   27,061

Less reconciling items:




Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value
changes

1,596

6,441

(1,242)

Losses on hedging activities due to fair value changes

(148)

(624)

(2,079)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets

31

(757)

(76)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains
on assets consolidated at fair value

57

24

71

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

1,268

(3,522)

(429)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(590)

(327)

789

Sub-total

2,214

1,235

(2,966)

Core earnings

$                   34,413

$                   33,392

$                   30,027






Composition of Core Earnings:




Revenues:




Net effective spread(1)

$                   71,103

$                   65,641

$                   54,333

Guarantee and commitment fees(2)

4,677

4,201

4,637

Gains on sale of mortgage loans



6,539

Other(3)

390

473

241

Total revenues

76,170

70,315

65,750






Credit related expense (GAAP):




Provision for/(release of) losses

1,945

450

(1,428)

REO operating expenses

819


Total credit related expense

2,764

450

(1,428)






Operating expenses (GAAP):




Compensation and employee benefits

12,105

11,648

11,246

General and administrative

8,055

6,919

8,492

Regulatory fees

832

812

812

Total operating expenses

20,992

19,379

20,550






Net earnings

52,414

50,486

46,628

Income tax expense(4)

11,210

10,303

9,809

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

6,791

6,791

6,792

Core earnings

$                   34,413

$                   33,392

$                   30,027






Core earnings per share:




  Basic

$                       3.19

$                       3.09

$                       2.79

  Diluted

$                       3.16

$                       3.07

$                       2.76


(1)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure.  See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread.  See below for a
reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(2)

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and
commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer
Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net
settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the
recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$                 150,979

$                 111,412

Less reconciling items:


Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

13,495

(1,431)

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

5,343

(1,810)

Unrealized losses on trading assets

(917)

(115)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated
at fair value

39

130

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

15,794

494

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(7,089)

574

Sub-total

26,665

(2,158)

Core earnings

$                 124,314

$                 113,570




Composition of Core Earnings:


Revenues:


Net effective spread(1)

$                 255,529

$                 220,668

Guarantee and commitment fees(2)

18,144

17,533

Gains on sale of mortgage loans


6,539

Other(3)

1,684

1,680

Total revenues

275,357

246,420




Credit related expense (GAAP):


Provision for/(release of) losses

806

(2,187)

REO operating expenses

819

Total credit related expense

1,625

(2,187)




Operating expenses (GAAP):


Compensation and employee benefits

48,766

42,847

General and administrative

29,772

27,507

Regulatory fees

3,269

3,062

Total operating expenses

81,807

73,416




Net earnings

191,925

175,191

Income tax expense(4)

40,446

36,944

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

27,165

24,677

Core earnings

$                 124,314

$                 113,570




Core earnings per share:


  Basic

$                     11.52

$                     10.56

  Diluted

$                     11.42

$                     10.47


(1)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure.  See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread.  See below for a
reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(2)

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and
commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer
Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net
settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the
recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December
31, 2022

September
30, 2022

December
31, 2021

December
31, 2022

December
31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Basic EPS

$          3.39

$          3.21

$          2.52

$          14.00

$         10.36

Less reconciling items:








Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair
value changes

0.15

0.60

(0.11)

1.25

(0.13)

(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.19)

0.50

(0.17)

Unrealized losses on trading securities

0.01

(0.07)

(0.01)

(0.08)

(0.01)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred
gains on assets consolidated at fair value

0.01


0.01


0.01

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial
derivatives

0.11

(0.32)

(0.04)

1.47

0.04

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(0.07)

(0.03)

0.07

(0.66)

0.06

Sub-total

0.20

0.12

(0.27)

2.48

(0.20)

Core Earnings - Basic EPS

$          3.19

$          3.09

$          2.79

$          11.52

$         10.56










Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)

10,801

10,799

10,766

10,791

10,758




















Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December
31, 2022

September
30, 2022

December
31, 2021

December
31, 2022

December
31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Diluted EPS

$          3.36

$          3.18

$          2.49

$          13.87

$         10.27

Less reconciling items:








Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair
value changes

0.15

0.59

(0.11)

1.24

(0.13)

(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.19)

0.49

(0.17)

Unrealized losses on trading securities

0.01

(0.07)

(0.01)

(0.08)

(0.01)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred
gains on assets consolidated at fair value

0.01


0.01


0.01

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial
derivatives

0.11

(0.32)

(0.04)

1.45

0.05

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(0.07)

(0.03)

0.07

(0.65)

0.05

Sub-total

0.20

0.11

(0.27)

2.45

(0.20)

Core Earnings - Diluted EPS

$          3.16

$          3.07

$          2.76

$          11.42

$         10.47










Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)

10,894

10.874

10,877

10,883

10,846

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income/yield

$  73,635

1.08 %

$  67,853

1.04 %

$  53,836

0.89 %

$  270,940

1.04 %

$  221,951

0.94 %

Net effects of consolidated
trusts

(1,195)

0.02 %

(843)

0.02 %

(1,151)

0.02 %

(4,239)

0.02 %

(4,864)

0.02 %

Expense related to
undesignated financial
derivatives

(2,122)

(0.03) %

(2,613)

(0.05) %

(313)

— %

(7,756)

(0.03) %

2,841

0.01 %

Amortization of
premiums/discounts on
assets consolidated at fair value

(53)

— %

(21)

— %

(10)

— %

(24)

— %

(45)

— %

Amortization of losses due
to terminations or net
settlements on financial
derivatives

688

— %

640

0.01 %

200

— %

2,413

0.01 %

446

— %

Fair value changes on fair
value hedge relationships

150

— %

625

0.01 %

1,771

0.03 %

(5,805)

(0.02) %

339

0.01 %

Net effective spread

$  71,103

1.07 %

$  65,641

1.03 %

$  54,333

0.94 %

$  255,529

1.02 %

$  220,668

0.98 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022:

Core Earnings by Business Segment

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure

Treasury

Corporate




Farm &
Ranch

Corporate
AgFinance

Rural 

Utilities

Renewable
Energy

Funding

Investments

Reconciling

Adjustments

Consolidated
Net Income

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$      34,021

$      7,471

$      4,957

$        935

$    28,940

$      (2,689)

$         —

$             —

$       73,635

Less: reconciling
adjustments(1)(2)(3)

(1,251)


3


(1,284)



2,532

Net effective spread

32,770

7,471

4,960

935

27,656

(2,689)


2,532

Guarantee and
commitment fees

4,331

31

309

6




(1,188)

3,489

Other
income/(expense)(3)

390







1,460

1,850

Total revenues

37,491

7,502

5,269

941

27,656

(2,689)


2,804

78,974


















(Provision
for)/release of losses

(1,903)

(638)

824

(310)


5



(2,022)


















(Provision for)/release of reserve for
losses

(77)


154






77

Operating expenses

(819)






(20,992)


(21,811)

Total non-interest
expense

(896)


154




(20,992)


(21,734)

Core earnings before
income taxes

34,692

6,864

6,247

631

27,656

(2,684)

(20,992)

2,804

(4)

55,218

Income tax
(expense)/benefit

(7,286)

(1,441)

(1,312)

(133)

(5,808)

564

4,206

(590)

(11,800)

Core earnings before
preferred stock
dividends

27,406

5,423

4,935

498

21,848

(2,120)

(16,786)

2,214

(4)

43,418

Preferred stock
dividends







(6,791)


(6,791)

Segment core
earnings/(losses)

$      27,406

$      5,423

$      4,935

$        498

$    21,848

$      (2,120)

$ (23,577)

$        2,214

(4)

$       36,627


















Total Assets

$  14,623,596

$  1,541,151

$  5,867,517

$  219,609

$          —

$ 4,806,010

$ 275,227

$             —

$ 27,333,110

Total on- and off-
balance sheet program
assets at principal
balance

$  17,728,792

$  1,603,507

$  6,359,613

$  230,170

$          —

$            —

$         —

$             —

$ 25,922,082


(1)

Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings
amounts.

(2)

Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to
reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee. 

(3)

Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains on financial
derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment.

(4)

Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core
earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common
stockholders.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume


On or Off

Balance Sheet

As of December 31,



2022

2021




(in thousands)

Agricultural Finance:





Farm & Ranch:





Loans

On-balance sheet

$                         5,150,750

$                       4,775,070

Loans held in consolidated trusts:





Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors
(Pass-Through)(1)

On-balance sheet

914,918

948,623

Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors
(Structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

296,658

IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

10,622

12,297

USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,407,302

2,445,806

AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

5,605,000

4,725,000

LTSPCs and unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

2,822,309

2,587,154

Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

500,953

578,358

Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

20,280

22,331

Total Farm & Ranch


$                       17,728,792

$                     16,094,639

Corporate AgFinance:





Loans

On-balance sheet

$                         1,166,253

$                       1,123,300

AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

359,600

367,464

Unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

77,654

47,070

Total Corporate AgFinance


$                         1,603,507

$                       1,537,834

Total Agricultural Finance


$                       19,332,299

$                     17,632,473

Rural Infrastructure Finance:





Rural Utilities:





Loans

On-balance sheet

$                         2,801,696

$                       2,302,373

AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,044,156

3,033,262

LTSPCs and unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

512,592

556,837

Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

1,169

2,755

Total Rural Utilities


$                         6,359,613

$                       5,895,227

Renewable Energy:





Loans

On-balance sheet

$                            219,570

$                            86,763

Unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

10,600

Total Renewable Energy


$                            230,170

$                            86,763

Total Rural Infrastructure Finance


$                         6,589,783

$                       5,981,990

Total


$                       25,922,082

$                     23,614,463


(1)

A Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security.

(2)

An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization.

(3)

Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:

Net Effective Spread(1)

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure Finance

Treasury




Farm & Ranch

Corporate
AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable
Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective
Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended:


























December 31, 2022(2)

$  32,770

0.98 %

$ 7,471

1.94 %

$ 4,960

0.34 %

$    935

1.76 %

$  27,656

0.42 %

$ (2,689)

0.19 %

$  71,103

1.07 %

September 30, 2022

33,343

1.04 %

7,600

1.99 %

4,220

0.30 %

705

1.97 %

22,564

0.36 %

(2,791)

(0.21) %

65,641

1.03 %

June 30, 2022

32,590

1.05 %

6,929

1.87 %

3,733

0.27 %

468

1.78 %

18,508

0.30 %

(1,282)

(0.10) %

60,946

0.99 %

March 31, 2022

30,354

1.02 %

7,209

1.96 %

3,159

0.23 %

375

1.69 %

16,738

0.28 %

4

— %

57,839

0.97 %

December 31, 2021

28,998

0.99 %

6,321

1.84 %

2,521

0.19 %

356

1.53 %

15,979

0.28 %

158

0.01 %

54,333

0.94 %

September 30, 2021

28,914

1.06 %

7,163

1.80 %

2,067

0.16 %

236

1.09 %

17,386

0.31 %

159

0.01 %

55,925

0.99 %

June 30, 2021

29,163

1.06 %

6,676

1.65 %

1,759

0.14 %

378

1.80 %

18,449

0.33 %

126

0.01 %

56,551

1.01 %

March 31, 2021

26,461

0.98 %

6,921

1.67 %

1,720

0.14 %

249

1.28 %

18,394

0.33 %

114

0.01 %

53,859

0.97 %

December 31, 2020

25,596

0.95 %

6,237

1.53 %

1,838

0.15 %

123

1.20 %

20,585

0.37 %

143

0.01 %

54,522

0.98 %


(1)

Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets.

(2)

See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended
December 31, 2022.

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

December
2022

September
2022

June
2022

March
2022

December
2021

September
2021

June
2021

March
2021

December
2020

(in thousands)

Revenues:
















Net effective spread

$   71,103

$   65,641

$  60,946

$  57,839

$   54,333

$   55,925

$  56,551

$  53,859

$   54,522

Guarantee and commitment fees

4,677

4,201

4,709

4,557

4,637

4,322

4,334

4,240

4,652

Gains on sale of mortgage loans





6,539




Other

390

473

307

514

241

687

301

451

512

Total revenues

76,170

70,315

65,962

62,910

65,750

60,934

61,186

58,550

59,686


















Credit related expense/(income):
















Provision for/(release of) losses

1,945

450

(1,535)

(54)

(1,428)

255

(983)

(31)

2,973

REO operating expenses

819








Losses on sale of REO









22

Total credit related expense/(income)

2,764

450

(1,535)

(54)

(1,428)

255

(983)

(31)

2,995


















Operating expenses:
















Compensation and employee benefits

12,105

11,648

11,715

13,298

11,246

10,027

9,779

11,795

9,497

General and administrative

8,055

6,919

7,520

7,278

8,492

6,330

6,349

6,336

6,274

Regulatory fees

832

812

813

812

812

750

750

750

750

Total operating expenses

20,992

19,379

20,048

21,388

20,550

17,107

16,878

18,881

16,521


















Net earnings

52,414

50,486

47,449

41,576

46,628

43,572

45,291

39,700

40,170

Income tax expense

11,210

10,303

9,909

9,024

9,809

9,152

9,463

8,520

8,470

Preferred stock dividends

6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791

6,792

6,774

5,842

5,269

5,269

Core earnings

$   34,413

$   33,392

$  30,748

$  25,761

$   30,027

$   27,646

$  29,986

$  25,911

$   26,431


















Reconciling items:
















Gains/(losses) on undesignated
financial derivatives due to fair value
changes

$     1,596

$     6,441

$    2,846

$    2,612

$   (1,242)

$      (405)

$  (3,020)

$   3,236

$   (3,005)

(Losses)/gains on hedging activities
due to fair value changes

(148)

(624)

428

5,687

(2,079)

1,818

(5,866)

4,317

7,954

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading
assets

31

(757)

(285)

94

(76)

36

(61)

(14)

223

Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred gains
on assets consolidated at fair value

57

24

(62)

20

71

23

20

16

(77)

Net effects of terminations or net
settlements on financial derivatives

1,268

(3,522)

2,536

15,512

(429)

(351)

109

1,165

1,583

Income tax effect related to reconciling
items

(590)

(327)

(1,148)

(5,024)

789

(236)

1,852

(1,831)

(1,403)

Net income attributable to common
stockholders

$   36,627

$   34,627

$  35,063

$  44,662

$   27,061

$   28,531

$  23,020

$  32,800

$   31,706

