Farmer Mac Reports 2022 Results

- Announces 16% Dividend Increase -

- Outstanding Business Volume of $25.9 Billion -

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"Farmer Mac finished 2022 with record financial results because of the solid execution across our growing organization of the strategic initiatives we have put in place over the last several years to build a more diversified business platform," said President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Nordholm. "We're focused on our mission of supporting American agriculture and rural infrastructure, and the strong alignment of purpose throughout our organization and customers coupled with our disciplined approach, continue to provide strength and resilience in what has been a volatile operating environment."

Full Year 2022 and Recent Highlights

Added $9.0 billion of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of $2.3 billion

of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of Net interest income grew 22% year-over-year to $270.9 million

Net effective spread 1 increased 16% from the prior-year period to a record $255.5 million

increased 16% from the prior-year period to a record Net income attributable to common stockholders increased 36% year-over-year to $151.0 million

Record core earnings 1 of $124.3 million , or $11.42 per diluted common share, reflecting 9% growth year-over-year

of , or per diluted common share, reflecting 9% growth year-over-year 90-day delinquencies were 0.17% across the entire $25.9 billion portfolio as of year-end

portfolio as of year-end Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.3 billion , exceeding statutory requirement by 64% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 14.9% as of year-end

, exceeding statutory requirement by 64% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 14.9% as of year-end On February 22, 2023 , Farmer Mac's Board of Directors raised the quarterly dividend on common stock by 16% to $1.10 per share, the twelfth consecutive annual increase

_______________________________

1 Non-GAAP Measure

$ in thousands, except per share amounts Quarter Ended Year Ended Dec. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 YoY

% Change Dec. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 %

Change Net Change in Business Volume $595,444 $495,672 N/A $2,307,619 $1,690,368 N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $73,635 $53,836 37 % $270,940 $221,951 22 % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $71,103 $54,333 31 % $255,529 $220,668 16 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $3.36 $2.49 35 % $13.87 $10.27 35 % Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $3.16 $2.76 14 % $11.42 $10.47 9 %



Dividends

On February 22, 2023, Farmer Mac's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share on all three classes of common stock - Class A voting common stock (NYSE: AGM.A), Class B voting common stock (not listed on any exchange), and Class C non-voting common stock (NYSE; AGM). This quarterly dividend, which represents an increase of 16% in Farmer Mac's quarterly dividend rate on a year-over-year basis, will be payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of record of common stock as of March 16, 2023. This is the twelfth consecutive year that Farmer Mac has increased its quarterly common stock dividend, and this increase is supported by Farmer Mac's earnings potential and overall capital position.

Farmer Mac's Board of Directors also declared a dividend on each of Farmer Mac's five classes of preferred stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share of 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (NYSE: AGM.PR.C), $0.35625 per share of 5.700% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: AGM.PR.D), $0.359375 per share of 5.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: AGM.PR.E), $0.328125 per share of 5.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: AGM.PR.F), and $0.3046875 per share of 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (AGM.PR.G), is for the period from but not including January 17, 2023 to and including April 17, 2023. The preferred dividends will be payable on April 17, 2023 to holders of record as of April 3, 2023.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for 2022 is in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operation" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed today with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



As of

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 861,002

$ 908,785 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $4,769,426 and $3,834,714, respectively) 4,579,564

3,836,391 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 45,032

44,970 Other investments 3,672

1,229 Total Investment Securities 4,628,268

3,882,590 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $8,019,495 and $6,135,807, respectively) 7,607,226

6,328,559 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,021,154

2,033,239 Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 8,628,380

8,361,798 USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 1,767

4,401 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,409,834

2,436,331 Total USDA Securities 2,411,601

2,440,732 Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 9,011,820

8,314,096 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 1,211,576

948,623 Allowance for losses (15,089)

(14,041) Total loans, net of allowance 10,208,307

9,248,678 Financial derivatives, at fair value 37,409

6,081 Accrued interest receivable (includes $12,514 and $10,418, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 229,061

165,604 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 47,151

45,538 Deferred tax asset, net 18,004

15,869 Prepaid expenses and other assets 263,927

45,334 Total Assets $ 27,333,110

$ 25,121,009







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 24,469,113

$ 22,713,771 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 1,181,948

981,379 Financial derivatives, at fair value 175,326

35,554 Accrued interest payable (includes $8,081 and $9,619, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 117,887

59,003 Guarantee and commitment obligation 46,582

43,926 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 68,863

71,726 Reserve for losses 1,433

1,950 Total Liabilities 26,061,152

23,907,309 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 73,382

73,382 Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,270,265 shares and 9,235,205

shares outstanding, respectively 9,270

9,235 Additional paid-in capital 128,939

125,993 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (50,843)

3,853 Retained earnings 698,530

588,557 Total Equity 1,271,958

1,213,700 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 27,333,110

$ 25,121,009

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investments and cash equivalents $ 44,162

$ 4,553

$ 82,659

$ 18,660 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 114,538

36,747

283,769

164,723 Loans 109,027

60,951

350,420

242,582 Total interest income 267,727

102,251

716,848

425,965 Total interest expense 194,092

48,415

445,908

204,014 Net interest income 73,635

53,836

270,940

221,951 (Provision for)/release of losses (2,022)

1,378

(1,323)

860 Net interest income after (provision for)/release of losses 71,613

55,214

269,617

222,811 Non-interest income/(expense):













Guarantee and commitment fees 3,489

3,487

13,040

12,669 Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives 1,080

(2,257)

22,631

324 Gains on sale of mortgage loans —

6,539

—

6,539 Gains/(losses) on trading securities 24

(77)

(51)

(115) Gains on sale of available-for-sale investment securities —

—

—

253 Release of reserve for losses 77

50

517

1,327 Other income 746

469

2,551

2,069 Non-interest income 5,416

8,211

38,688

23,066 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee benefits 12,105

11,246

48,766

42,847 General and administrative 8,055

8,492

29,772

27,507 Regulatory fees 832

812

3,269

3,062 Real estate owned operating costs, net 819

—

819

— Operating expenses 21,811

20,550

82,626

73,416 Income before income taxes 55,218

42,875

225,679

172,461 Income tax expense 11,800

9,022

47,535

36,372 Net income 43,418

33,853

178,144

136,089 Preferred stock dividends (6,791)

(6,792)

(27,165)

(24,677) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 36,627

$ 27,061

$ 150,979

$ 111,412















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 3.39

$ 2.52

$ 14.00

$ 10.36 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.36

$ 2.49

$ 13.87

$ 10.27

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 36,627

$ 34,627

$ 27,061 Less reconciling items:









Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value

changes 1,596

6,441

(1,242) Losses on hedging activities due to fair value changes (148)

(624)

(2,079) Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets 31

(757)

(76) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value 57

24

71 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 1,268

(3,522)

(429) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (590)

(327)

789 Sub-total 2,214

1,235

(2,966) Core earnings $ 34,413

$ 33,392

$ 30,027











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $ 71,103

$ 65,641

$ 54,333 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 4,677

4,201

4,637 Gains on sale of mortgage loans —

—

6,539 Other(3) 390

473

241 Total revenues 76,170

70,315

65,750











Credit related expense (GAAP):









Provision for/(release of) losses 1,945

450

(1,428) REO operating expenses 819

—

— Total credit related expense 2,764

450

(1,428)











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 12,105

11,648

11,246 General and administrative 8,055

6,919

8,492 Regulatory fees 832

812

812 Total operating expenses 20,992

19,379

20,550











Net earnings 52,414

50,486

46,628 Income tax expense(4) 11,210

10,303

9,809 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 6,791

6,791

6,792 Core earnings $ 34,413

$ 33,392

$ 30,027











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 3.19

$ 3.09

$ 2.79 Diluted $ 3.16

$ 3.07

$ 2.76





(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a

reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and

commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer

Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net

settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the

recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 150,979

$ 111,412 Less reconciling items:





Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 13,495

(1,431) Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 5,343

(1,810) Unrealized losses on trading assets (917)

(115) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated

at fair value 39

130 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 15,794

494 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (7,089)

574 Sub-total 26,665

(2,158) Core earnings $ 124,314

$ 113,570







Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(1) $ 255,529

$ 220,668 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 18,144

17,533 Gains on sale of mortgage loans —

6,539 Other(3) 1,684

1,680 Total revenues 275,357

246,420







Credit related expense (GAAP):





Provision for/(release of) losses 806

(2,187) REO operating expenses 819

— Total credit related expense 1,625

(2,187)







Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 48,766

42,847 General and administrative 29,772

27,507 Regulatory fees 3,269

3,062 Total operating expenses 81,807

73,416







Net earnings 191,925

175,191 Income tax expense(4) 40,446

36,944 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 27,165

24,677 Core earnings $ 124,314

$ 113,570







Core earnings per share:





Basic $ 11.52

$ 10.56 Diluted $ 11.42

$ 10.47





(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a

reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and

commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer

Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net

settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the

recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December

31, 2022

September

30, 2022

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 3.39

$ 3.21

$ 2.52

$ 14.00

$ 10.36 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair

value changes 0.15

0.60

(0.11)

1.25

(0.13) (Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (0.01)

(0.06)

(0.19)

0.50

(0.17) Unrealized losses on trading securities 0.01

(0.07)

(0.01)

(0.08)

(0.01) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred

gains on assets consolidated at fair value 0.01

—

0.01

—

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial

derivatives 0.11

(0.32)

(0.04)

1.47

0.04 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.07)

(0.03)

0.07

(0.66)

0.06 Sub-total 0.20

0.12

(0.27)

2.48

(0.20) Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 3.19

$ 3.09

$ 2.79

$ 11.52

$ 10.56



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,801

10,799

10,766

10,791

10,758







































Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December

31, 2022

September

30, 2022

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 3.36

$ 3.18

$ 2.49

$ 13.87

$ 10.27 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair

value changes 0.15

0.59

(0.11)

1.24

(0.13) (Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (0.01)

(0.06)

(0.19)

0.49

(0.17) Unrealized losses on trading securities 0.01

(0.07)

(0.01)

(0.08)

(0.01) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred

gains on assets consolidated at fair value 0.01

—

0.01

—

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial

derivatives 0.11

(0.32)

(0.04)

1.45

0.05 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.07)

(0.03)

0.07

(0.65)

0.05 Sub-total 0.20

0.11

(0.27)

2.45

(0.20) Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 3.16

$ 3.07

$ 2.76

$ 11.42

$ 10.47



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,894

10.874

10,877

10,883

10,846

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income/yield $ 73,635

1.08 %

$ 67,853

1.04 %

$ 53,836

0.89 %

$ 270,940

1.04 %

$ 221,951

0.94 % Net effects of consolidated

trusts (1,195)

0.02 %

(843)

0.02 %

(1,151)

0.02 %

(4,239)

0.02 %

(4,864)

0.02 % Expense related to

undesignated financial

derivatives (2,122)

(0.03) %

(2,613)

(0.05) %

(313)

— %

(7,756)

(0.03) %

2,841

0.01 % Amortization of

premiums/discounts on

assets consolidated at fair value (53)

— %

(21)

— %

(10)

— %

(24)

— %

(45)

— % Amortization of losses due

to terminations or net

settlements on financial

derivatives 688

— %

640

0.01 %

200

— %

2,413

0.01 %

446

— % Fair value changes on fair

value hedge relationships 150

— %

625

0.01 %

1,771

0.03 %

(5,805)

(0.02) %

339

0.01 % Net effective spread $ 71,103

1.07 %

$ 65,641

1.03 %

$ 54,333

0.94 %

$ 255,529

1.02 %

$ 220,668

0.98 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure

Treasury

Corporate









Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments



Reconciling Adjustments

Consolidated

Net Income

(in thousands) Net interest income $ 34,021

$ 7,471

$ 4,957

$ 935

$ 28,940

$ (2,689)

$ —

$ —

$ 73,635 Less: reconciling

adjustments(1)(2)(3) (1,251)

—

3

—

(1,284)

—

—

2,532

— Net effective spread 32,770

7,471

4,960

935

27,656

(2,689)

—

2,532

— Guarantee and

commitment fees 4,331

31

309

6

—

—

—

(1,188)

3,489 Other

income/(expense)(3) 390

—

—

—

—

—

—

1,460

1,850 Total revenues 37,491

7,502

5,269

941

27,656

(2,689)

—

2,804

78,974



































(Provision

for)/release of losses (1,903)

(638)

824

(310)

—

5

—

—

(2,022)



































(Provision for)/release of reserve for

losses (77)

—

154

—

—

—

—

—

77 Operating expenses (819)

—

—

—

—

—

(20,992)

—

(21,811) Total non-interest

expense (896)

—

154

—

—

—

(20,992)

—

(21,734) Core earnings before

income taxes 34,692

6,864

6,247

631

27,656

(2,684)

(20,992)

2,804 (4) 55,218 Income tax

(expense)/benefit (7,286)

(1,441)

(1,312)

(133)

(5,808)

564

4,206

(590)

(11,800) Core earnings before

preferred stock

dividends 27,406

5,423

4,935

498

21,848

(2,120)

(16,786)

2,214 (4) 43,418 Preferred stock

dividends —

—

—

—

—

—

(6,791)

—

(6,791) Segment core

earnings/(losses) $ 27,406

$ 5,423

$ 4,935

$ 498

$ 21,848

$ (2,120)

$ (23,577)

$ 2,214 (4) $ 36,627



































Total Assets $ 14,623,596

$ 1,541,151

$ 5,867,517

$ 219,609

$ —

$ 4,806,010

$ 275,227

$ —

$ 27,333,110 Total on- and off-

balance sheet program

assets at principal

balance $ 17,728,792

$ 1,603,507

$ 6,359,613

$ 230,170

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 25,922,082





(1) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings

amounts. (2) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to

reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains on financial

derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment. (4) Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core

earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common

stockholders.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off Balance Sheet

As of December 31,





2022

2021







(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:











Farm & Ranch:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 5,150,750

$ 4,775,070 Loans held in consolidated trusts:











Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors

(Pass-Through)(1)

On-balance sheet

914,918

948,623 Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors

(Structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

296,658

— IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

10,622

12,297 USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,407,302

2,445,806 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

5,605,000

4,725,000 LTSPCs and unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

2,822,309

2,587,154 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

500,953

578,358 Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

20,280

22,331 Total Farm & Ranch





$ 17,728,792

$ 16,094,639 Corporate AgFinance:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,166,253

$ 1,123,300 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

359,600

367,464 Unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

77,654

47,070 Total Corporate AgFinance





$ 1,603,507

$ 1,537,834 Total Agricultural Finance





$ 19,332,299

$ 17,632,473 Rural Infrastructure Finance:











Rural Utilities:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 2,801,696

$ 2,302,373 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,044,156

3,033,262 LTSPCs and unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

512,592

556,837 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

1,169

2,755 Total Rural Utilities





$ 6,359,613

$ 5,895,227 Renewable Energy:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 219,570

$ 86,763 Unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

10,600

— Total Renewable Energy





$ 230,170

$ 86,763 Total Rural Infrastructure Finance





$ 6,589,783

$ 5,981,990 Total





$ 25,922,082

$ 23,614,463





(1) A Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security. (2) An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization. (3) Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:



Net Effective Spread(1)

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure Finance

Treasury









Farm & Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective

Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





















































December 31, 2022(2) $ 32,770

0.98 %

$ 7,471

1.94 %

$ 4,960

0.34 %

$ 935

1.76 %

$ 27,656

0.42 %

$ (2,689)

0.19 %

$ 71,103

1.07 % September 30, 2022 33,343

1.04 %

7,600

1.99 %

4,220

0.30 %

705

1.97 %

22,564

0.36 %

(2,791)

(0.21) %

65,641

1.03 % June 30, 2022 32,590

1.05 %

6,929

1.87 %

3,733

0.27 %

468

1.78 %

18,508

0.30 %

(1,282)

(0.10) %

60,946

0.99 % March 31, 2022 30,354

1.02 %

7,209

1.96 %

3,159

0.23 %

375

1.69 %

16,738

0.28 %

4

— %

57,839

0.97 % December 31, 2021 28,998

0.99 %

6,321

1.84 %

2,521

0.19 %

356

1.53 %

15,979

0.28 %

158

0.01 %

54,333

0.94 % September 30, 2021 28,914

1.06 %

7,163

1.80 %

2,067

0.16 %

236

1.09 %

17,386

0.31 %

159

0.01 %

55,925

0.99 % June 30, 2021 29,163

1.06 %

6,676

1.65 %

1,759

0.14 %

378

1.80 %

18,449

0.33 %

126

0.01 %

56,551

1.01 % March 31, 2021 26,461

0.98 %

6,921

1.67 %

1,720

0.14 %

249

1.28 %

18,394

0.33 %

114

0.01 %

53,859

0.97 % December 31, 2020 25,596

0.95 %

6,237

1.53 %

1,838

0.15 %

123

1.20 %

20,585

0.37 %

143

0.01 %

54,522

0.98 %





(1) Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets. (2) See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended

December 31, 2022.

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

December

2022

September

2022

June

2022

March

2022

December

2021

September

2021

June

2021

March

2021

December

2020

(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 71,103

$ 65,641

$ 60,946

$ 57,839

$ 54,333

$ 55,925

$ 56,551

$ 53,859

$ 54,522 Guarantee and commitment fees 4,677

4,201

4,709

4,557

4,637

4,322

4,334

4,240

4,652 Gains on sale of mortgage loans —

—

—

—

6,539

—

—

—

— Other 390

473

307

514

241

687

301

451

512 Total revenues 76,170

70,315

65,962

62,910

65,750

60,934

61,186

58,550

59,686



































Credit related expense/(income):

































Provision for/(release of) losses 1,945

450

(1,535)

(54)

(1,428)

255

(983)

(31)

2,973 REO operating expenses 819

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Losses on sale of REO —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

22 Total credit related expense/(income) 2,764

450

(1,535)

(54)

(1,428)

255

(983)

(31)

2,995



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 12,105

11,648

11,715

13,298

11,246

10,027

9,779

11,795

9,497 General and administrative 8,055

6,919

7,520

7,278

8,492

6,330

6,349

6,336

6,274 Regulatory fees 832

812

813

812

812

750

750

750

750 Total operating expenses 20,992

19,379

20,048

21,388

20,550

17,107

16,878

18,881

16,521



































Net earnings 52,414

50,486

47,449

41,576

46,628

43,572

45,291

39,700

40,170 Income tax expense 11,210

10,303

9,909

9,024

9,809

9,152

9,463

8,520

8,470 Preferred stock dividends 6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791

6,792

6,774

5,842

5,269

5,269 Core earnings $ 34,413

$ 33,392

$ 30,748

$ 25,761

$ 30,027

$ 27,646

$ 29,986

$ 25,911

$ 26,431



































Reconciling items:

































Gains/(losses) on undesignated

financial derivatives due to fair value

changes $ 1,596

$ 6,441

$ 2,846

$ 2,612

$ (1,242)

$ (405)

$ (3,020)

$ 3,236

$ (3,005) (Losses)/gains on hedging activities

due to fair value changes (148)

(624)

428

5,687

(2,079)

1,818

(5,866)

4,317

7,954 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading

assets 31

(757)

(285)

94

(76)

36

(61)

(14)

223 Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value 57

24

(62)

20

71

23

20

16

(77) Net effects of terminations or net

settlements on financial derivatives 1,268

(3,522)

2,536

15,512

(429)

(351)

109

1,165

1,583 Income tax effect related to reconciling

items (590)

(327)

(1,148)

(5,024)

789

(236)

1,852

(1,831)

(1,403) Net income attributable to common

stockholders $ 36,627

$ 34,627

$ 35,063

$ 44,662

$ 27,061

$ 28,531

$ 23,020

$ 32,800

$ 31,706

SOURCE Farmer Mac